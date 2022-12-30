Vietnamese EV survives Arizona’s heat, but navigating a tight U.S. market will be tougher – Cronkite News

Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Starting From Jan ’23, Hyundai Will Be An EV Only Brand In This European Country
Hyundai announced it will solely offer fully electric vehicles in the Norwegian market starting from January 1st, 2023. This makes Norway the first market in the world that Hyundai goes EV-only. The bold move from one of Norway’s top-selling automotive brands is rather predictable if you look at the numbers....
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
torquenews.com
Aptera - the 1,000 Mile Range EV That Will Change Everything
Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV. This is an ambitious project, but if they can pull it off, they'll have an EV that is unrivaled in terms of range and efficiency. The 1,000 mile range EV. Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV and this...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Passenger captures sphere hovering over Nevada sky
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness on a flight to Portland, OR, reported a large, bright sphere hovering in the sky at about noon on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Ars Technica
What are the 10 best cars we drove in 2022?
Ah, the annual end-of-year roundup, when it's time to sit down and think about all the vehicles we tested in 2022. Comparing this year to years past, it's notable how many electric vehicles make the list. Partly that's because the industry released some pretty compelling new EVs this year, but it's also a reflection of our coverage priorities—in the past, you've told us loud and clear you aren't that interested in reading about new gasoline or diesel models. Read on to find out what impressed us most in 2022.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Here are the automakers with the most and least recalled vehicles in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least 300 vehicle recalls were issued throughout 2022, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration and published reports. When it comes to major manufacturers, Ford issued the most recalls within the last year, launching 67 separate campaigns affecting 8,636,265 vehicles, according to BusinessNews. That includes over 250,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks for fractured driveshafts, and about 350,000 Bronco and Escape SUVs for oil leak problems. According to Yahoo!, the company had over twice the number of potentially impacted vehicles as the next closest brand.
Only 4 Electric SUVs Have Standard Driving Ranges of Over 300 Miles
Here's a look at four excellent electric SUV models that offer over 300 miles of standard driving range for travelers with EV range anxiety. The post Only 4 Electric SUVs Have Standard Driving Ranges of Over 300 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines
Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla makes the most fuel-efficient vehicles followed by Subaru
Despite the consumer trend towards bigger and heavier vehicles with more horsepowers in the past few years, most manufacturers managed to improve the fuel economy of their fleets hence lower the overall emissions footprint significantly, says the EPA. In its latest 2022 Annual Automotive Trends Report, it marked the absolute lowest level of real-world new car emissions of 347 grams per mile.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Tax Credit MSRP Requirements Make Little Sense
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
Is Jeep 4xe for Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) or Electric Vehicles (EVs)?
Jeep is debuting more 4xe models across its lineup. Are these SUVs hybrid, plug-in hybrids, or full on EVs? The post Is Jeep 4xe for Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) or Electric Vehicles (EVs)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Tesla Model Y Becomes Europe’s Best-Selling Car In November
The Tesla Model Y is an incredibly popular vehicle, seeing as it combines one of the hottest vehicle segments – the compact SUV – with one of the quickest-growing trends in the industry – electric vehicles. It’s now so popular, in fact, that it has just become Europe’s best-selling vehicle for the month of November.
Hello EV, goodbye Fiesta – we look at the most anticipated new cars of 2023
TO many of us, the most significant car event next year isn’t an arrival but an exit. Ford will stop making the Fiesta and they won’t replace it. The manufacturer has found it can’t make money from the cut-throat hatchback market, so it’s turning its back on huge crowds of loyal buyers.
CAR AND DRIVER
Polestar 3 Seat Labels Proclaim the EV's 'Green' Credentials
Starting with the 2024 Polestar 3 SUV, the company will introduce seat labels promoting its sustainability goals. The Polestar 3 will offer three seat materials, each with labels detailing their carbon footprint, percentage of recycled and renewable content, and source. Polestar says the labels are meant to improve transparency about...
gmauthority.com
Buick Dealerships Will Need To Invest At Least $300K To Sell And Service EVs
Buick is set to join GM’s transition to an all-electric future, with the Buick brand going full EV across its lineup by 2030. However, that transition will require big investments from Buick dealerships, with a minimum average of roughly $300,000 to support new tooling, training, and related EV equipment.
Comments / 0