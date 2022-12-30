Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed:. Eastbound SR-260 at milepost 256, about four miles from Payson. I-40 is closed in...
Tracking rain in metro Phoenix during winter storm
The band of rain and thunderstorms has strengthened, bringing heavy rainfall and wind gusts to 29 mph in the Valley and 40 mph range in areas like Sedona. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST. |. Heavy snow came to...
Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week
Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is underway!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
Storm system brings rain to Phoenix, flash flood warning issued in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 7:30 p.m., while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A First Alert Action Day remains in place Sunday as a storm system tracks through the state. Gusty winds, embedded thunder, and heavy rain possible in the valleys with this cold front. Most of southeastern Arizona is now included in a Wind Advisory through 8 PM Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s almost the new year, and we’ve got big changes coming our way! We have a First Alert issued for Sunday due to the amount of snow we could see and rain here in the Valley. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas like Flagstaff and Show Low, above 6,000 feet, for the potential of 4-10 inches of snow falling Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for areas near Pine and Payson through Monday morning for the possibility of 3-8 inches of snow and gusty conditions. This storm Sunday will bring widespread rainfall throughout the state and possibly some thunderstorms as well.
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Phoenix takes on record-setting winter storm on New Year's Day
In Phoenix on Sunday, a record high was set for rainfall on the first day of the year, beating out a .22" record set in 1906. We received at least .29".
Valley rain and mountain snow
Big weather changes on the way as winter storm heads toward Arizona. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Sunday due to expected snow in the mountains and rain in the Valley. First Alert WX Day declared for New Year's Day. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. A cold...
Ice Storm moving into Iowa Monday afternoon; thunderstorms in southern Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northern Iowa on Monday, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines Monday night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create dangerous accumulations of […]
Final Forecast: Strong Storm System to Move into Southern California Later Today, Tonight, and into New Years Day
Southern California Weather Force has issued the final forecast for rain, snow, and wind projections within the strong storm system that has been expected here within the Raiden Storm Pattern so read on for details …
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Arizona Tonight into Wednesday, Bringing Renewed Precipitation
The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Arizona today, first starting across Northwest State this evening, spreading south and east into the metros by early Wednesday morning with heavy rainfall and mountain snow, continuing on and off over the afternoon, evening, and night on Wednesday so read on for details ...
