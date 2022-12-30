PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s almost the new year, and we’ve got big changes coming our way! We have a First Alert issued for Sunday due to the amount of snow we could see and rain here in the Valley. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas like Flagstaff and Show Low, above 6,000 feet, for the potential of 4-10 inches of snow falling Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for areas near Pine and Payson through Monday morning for the possibility of 3-8 inches of snow and gusty conditions. This storm Sunday will bring widespread rainfall throughout the state and possibly some thunderstorms as well.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO