Prescott Valley Police Department Receives Multiple Grants From the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
theprescotttimes.com
IT’S TIME FOR CATCH-22 WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR BIG REWARDS
It’s time again for CATCH 22, and we are back as relentless as ever. Since 1997 Yavapai Silent Witness has been featuring some of the most wanted felons in our county and offering rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since then, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing 117 fugitives for which we have paid $57,000 in rewards. This program has helped us find burglars, high-dollar fraud suspects, and very violent offenders over the years.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Chino Valley K-9 Cop Team Tracks Lawbreakers
As the only K-9 officer in Chino Valley, Sellers is on call around the clock. The K-9 cop and his trainer, Chino Valley Police Department Officer Steven Sellers, are doing so well that the department wants another K-9 unit, but that will take more funding and time. “Being a small...
AZFamily
Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed:. Eastbound SR-260 at milepost 256, about four miles from Payson. I-40 is closed in...
prescottenews.com
16 Year-old Turns Himself in to YCSO for Killing a Man in Camp Verde
On December 26th, a 16 year old male showed up at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Eastern sub-station and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.” The suspect reported that on or about November 28th, 2022 in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62 year old victim, leaving the deceased in the wilderness.
Arizona teen confesses to killing 62-year-old in the woods
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to killing a 62-year-old man who he believed was trying to "get with" the teen's younger sister, officials said. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the boy came forward with the crime after his parents discovered a gun in...
prescottenews.com
Mayor Phil Goode’s Talk of the Town Letter for January 1, 2023
Happy New Year! I sincerely hope that your holidays were blessed with the warmth of this wonderful season. It was great to see Arizona’s Christmas City in full swing, with all of the favorite events and a few new ones. Prescott City Council looks ahead to 2023, which will...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
prescottenews.com
A New Year’s Message from Our Publisher – David Stringer
David Stringer, Publisher of Prescott eNews offers a Conservative message for the New Year. He discusses the border crisis, out of control immigration and how it is changing our country.
