Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police looking for man behind recent car robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for the man who stole a four-door sedan in a recent robbery case. Police said the suspect stole a silver 2009 Mazda 6 sedan with the Nevada license plate 902M64. The robber is described as a Black male adult who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run on Fremont Street posts $100K bond

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and fatally hitting two New Mexico residents in downtown Las Vegas has been released after posting a six-figure bond. Court records show Mykael Terrell was set to appear in court Wednesday after posting her $100,000 bond. Terrell is accused...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police homicide unit recognized by city council during recent meeting

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local homicide section is being recognized for its dedication to helping find justice for victims and their families. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's (LVMPD) Homicide Section was recognized during Wednesday's meeting. Several LVMPD personnel were in attendance, alongside councilwoman Victoria Seaman and other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 hospitalized after three-car crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles in the northwest valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people have been transported to the hospital. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Former Las Vegas police officer gets prison sentence in 1997 killing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Las Vegas police officer has received his prison sentence for the 1997 killing of a woman. Arthur Sewall, now 56, was sentenced on Tuesday to six to 15 years in a Nevada prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kion546.com

Official: Driver in crash that killed 2 was above DUI limit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice Nevada’s legal limit when her SUV struck and killed a New Mexico couple crossing a busy street last week near downtown Las Vegas casinos, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, was arrested...
