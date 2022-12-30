Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police looking for man behind recent car robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for the man who stole a four-door sedan in a recent robbery case. Police said the suspect stole a silver 2009 Mazda 6 sedan with the Nevada license plate 902M64. The robber is described as a Black male adult who...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Ex-boyfriend kills woman, then self at business complex near airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:52 a.m. in the 500 Block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda Road and Pilot Road. Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters a man and...
Las Vegas police: Man lies in wait for ex-girlfriend before shooting, killing her
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man lied in wait outside his ex-girlfriend’s place of work Wednesday morning before killing both her and himself, according to Las Vegas police. Officers were called to the 500 block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda and Pilot roads, around 7:52 a.m. following reports of a shooting. They found […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police provide briefing on two officer-involved shootings from December 30
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is providing more information on what led to two fatal officer-involved shootings that occurred on the same day. The first incident happened on the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022, on the east side of town. In the...
Las Vegas police share details on two officer-involved shootings from weekend
Assistant Sheriffs James Seebock and Sasha Larkin will meet with members of the media to discuss additional details of the shootings that occurred on Dec. 30.
news3lv.com
Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run on Fremont Street posts $100K bond
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and fatally hitting two New Mexico residents in downtown Las Vegas has been released after posting a six-figure bond. Court records show Mykael Terrell was set to appear in court Wednesday after posting her $100,000 bond. Terrell is accused...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police homicide unit recognized by city council during recent meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local homicide section is being recognized for its dedication to helping find justice for victims and their families. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's (LVMPD) Homicide Section was recognized during Wednesday's meeting. Several LVMPD personnel were in attendance, alongside councilwoman Victoria Seaman and other...
87-year-old woman dies almost 3 weeks after crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
An 87-year-old woman died almost three weeks after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
2 hospitalized after three-car crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles in the northwest valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people have been transported to the hospital. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Bail reduced for driver suspected of DUI in crash that killed 2 toddlers
Kaleah Manning, 25, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court. Following the deadly crash on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said Manning's blood alcohol level was measured at .191, nearly twice the legal limit in Nevada.
news3lv.com
Second pedestrian dies after alleged DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second pedestrian has died after a crash this weekend in North Las Vegas, police said Tuesday. The collision was reported around 2:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive, near the 215 Beltway. The driver in the crash, 21-year-old...
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Fox5 KVVU
Man stabbed to death after family altercation near Flamingo, Koval
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday night near the Las Vegas Strip. Police tell FOX5 it took place in the 3900 block of Koval Lane near Flamingo Road around 7:20 p.m. Police say they responded to a call of a...
news3lv.com
Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
news3lv.com
Former Las Vegas police officer gets prison sentence in 1997 killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Las Vegas police officer has received his prison sentence for the 1997 killing of a woman. Arthur Sewall, now 56, was sentenced on Tuesday to six to 15 years in a Nevada prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon.
8newsnow.com
Woman said she ‘freaked out’ after hitting, killing 2 tourists in suspected DUI crash in downtown Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of being drunk, hitting and killing two tourists, and then fleeing the scene told police the pedestrians came out of nowhere and she “freaked out” and drove home after the crash, according to her arrest report. Mykael Terrell, 28, denied...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Woman accused of drunk driving in crash that killed 2 at Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities allege the driver who fled the scene of a downtown Las Vegas crash that killed two people last week showed signs of alcohol intoxication, according to an arrest report. Mykael Terrell, 28, was arrested for the collision near the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday,...
kion546.com
Official: Driver in crash that killed 2 was above DUI limit
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice Nevada’s legal limit when her SUV struck and killed a New Mexico couple crossing a busy street last week near downtown Las Vegas casinos, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, was arrested...
Comments / 0