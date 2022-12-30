Registration Opens Soon for Springfield Youth Baseball and Softball Leagues

The Springfield Parks & Recreation Department is excited to offer youth softball and baseball leagues to youth ages 4 to 18 (as of May 1, 2023, for baseball and January 1, 2023, for softball) this spring.

Participants, led by volunteer coaches, will work to improve upon their skills in throwing, catching, and hitting while continuing to work as a team.

Teams will begin practice in March. Regular season play will take place from April through May.

Registration is available in person at The Center, 401 North Main Street, January 3-24, 2023. The fee is $75 per participant for Springfield residents and $85 per participant for non-residents. Visit the sports leagues page to download a registration form and return to The Center.

