The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to seven more years in prison as the final verdict in her case wraps up Thursday. Myanmar correspondent Leong Wai Kit tweeted that "her latest sentence for 'corruption' means she’ll be jailed for a total of 33 years." Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted in December 2021 for charges of breaking COVID-19 rules and another charge of inciting public unrest. She was initially sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentencing was subsequently cut down by two years. In January of this year, the former Nobel Peace Prize winner was found guilty of violating the import-export law and its telecommunications law for possessing walkie-talkies.

3 DAYS AGO