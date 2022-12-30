Read full article on original website
Residents in Point Pleasant are evacuating due to imminent flooding in the area
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Residents in Point Pleasant near the Elk Grove area are under evacuation orders with emergency officials warning that flooding in the area is imminent. Engineers at the department of water resources estimate the water will hit the area around midnight. Officials are urging residents to get sandbags.
Sacramento County proclaims state of emergency for winter storms
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County proclaimed a winter storm state of emergency, Saturday evening. The emergency was proclaimed because Sacramento County is affected by "a public calamity, flood or natural disasters" when the Board of Supervisors was not in session. The board will ratify the proclamation within a...
Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 14,000 customers without power in their...
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
NWS: Wettest New Year's Eve on record for parts of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is still reeling from what the National Weather Service said was one of the wettest New Year's Eves on record for parts of the city. According to Scott Rowe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the area saw one of the worst storms of 2022, hydrologically speaking, on New Year's Eve. 24-hour (midnight to midnight) rainfall records for the day were broken in Stockton, Modesto and parts of Sacramento.
San Joaquin County declares local state of emergency following recent flooding in the area
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Due to recent weather in the area, the Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County have declared a local state of emergency. According to a press release, "San Joaquin County was affected by a public calamity when the Board of Supervisors was not in session."
Storm Latest: Flooding closes Hwy 99 south of Elk Grove, evacuation warnings issued | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Problems still remain Sunday as the Sacramento region is drying out and cleaning up after Saturday brought flooding, evacuations, road closures and power outages. FLOODING. An evacuation warning was issued to people living in the areas of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, calling on...
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
Flooding Updates: flash flood warning extended, Highway 99 closed near Elk Grove
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
'A little overwhelmed': El Dorado County residents deal with homes, roadways flooding
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — Families in the Placerville area dealt with flooded neighborhoods, streets and water damage from the most recent winter storm hovering over Northern California, Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain caused water to flow through streets, pool around properties and flood homes in Cameron Park. Sandbags worked overtime...
Strong winds cause widespread outages in greater Sacramento region, affecting thousands
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 100,000 customers are affected by power outages, according to SMUD. There are currently hundreds of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night. Wind gusts are up to nearly 60 mph...
Watch: KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan surveys Sacramento County flooding from LiveCopter 3
KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan joined LiveCopter 3 on Sunday to view flooding in parts of Sacramento County by air. He provided context for the dramatic images of inundated areas in Wilton, Twin Cities, along Highway 99 and at other parts of southern unincorporated Sacramento County. The footage captured...
Stockton officials open overnight warming centers as winter storm continues
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the heavy rain continues to pour down in the valley, many roads are closing due to flooding and thousands of Stockton residents were without power throughout Saturday. Stockton city officials urge residents to avoid travel and to not drive, ride, walk or wade through flooded...
Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order
CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
Highway 99 closed with no estimated reopening. Caltrans urges motorists to stick to I-5
Motorists should avoid traveling Sunday on Highway 99 in Sacramento County after heavy New Year’s rains caused flooding on the roadway and the surrounding area. The highway is closed from Twin Cities Road to Mingo Road with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans officials said. “There’s not much we...
Scenes of the storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area
An atmospheric river barreled into Northern California early Saturday, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the Sacramento area. Some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. Although some rain arrived Friday, the storm system grew significantly more intense...
Three levees breach on Cosumnes River causing flooding, closure of Highway 99 south of Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Sunday morning, according to Caltrans and emergency officials that spoke with local media. —Video Above: The American River in the Sierra Nevada during the atmospheric river Sacramento County officials confirmed to FOX40 News that three levees […]
