Vinyl records have enjoyed their biggest week in sales in the US since 1991. According to Luminate, 2.2million vinyl albums were sold in the week ending December 22, the highest figure it has ever recorded since it began electronically tracking music sales, Billboard reports. Indeed, this is the second time since 1991 that vinyl sales have crossed the 2million mark – the first time this happened was only last year, where 2.1million records were sold in the week ending December 23, 2021.

1 DAY AGO