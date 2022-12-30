Read full article on original website
NME
YG Entertainment responds to reports of BLACKPINK changing agencies
YG Entertainment has responded to reports of a potential change in management for girl group BLACKPINK. Earlier today, a report by Kpop Herald claimed that the girl group will be parting ways with their founding agency to join The Black Label, a YG Entertainment subsidiary headed by K-pop producer Teddy Park.
NME
Greentea Peng and Nightmares On Wax share new song ‘Top Steppa V2’
Greentea Peng has teamed up with Nightmares On Wax for new song ‘Top Steppa V2’ – listen below. The track follows the song ‘Top Steppa’, which appeared on the former’s recent mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’. Speaking of the collaboration, Nightmares On Wax said:...
BBC
Actor accepts OBE for services to drama and charity
Birmingham-born actor David Harewood has accepted an OBE for his service to drama and charity. The 57-year-old, who starred in US drama series Homeland, was nominated after he became a prominent voice for mental health support and against racism. He told supporters it is "one of those days" when the...
NME
M83 is teasing new music
M83 has begun teasing his return, sharing a clip of new music on social media – get a teaser of the new track below. The electronic project – now featuring sole member Anthony Gonzalez – released its last album, titled ‘DSVII’, in 2019. On Instagram...
NME
The US just had its biggest vinyl sales week since 1991
Vinyl records have enjoyed their biggest week in sales in the US since 1991. According to Luminate, 2.2million vinyl albums were sold in the week ending December 22, the highest figure it has ever recorded since it began electronically tracking music sales, Billboard reports. Indeed, this is the second time since 1991 that vinyl sales have crossed the 2million mark – the first time this happened was only last year, where 2.1million records were sold in the week ending December 23, 2021.
NME
How does ‘Kaleidoscope’ work on Netflix?
Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new anthology series, is coming to the streamer on New Year’s Day 2023 and allows viewers to choose the order they watch the episodes in. The eight-episode limited series is loosely inspired by real-life events, where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. Kaleidoscope covers the 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.
NME
Judge orders Sony to pay $160million over 2017 Cousin Stizz concert shooting
Sony Music Holdings have been ordered to $160million (£132.8million) in damages following the deaths of two people at a Cousin Stizz concert in Atlanta. The incident took place in November 2017 at The Masquerade Venue after a man allegedly opened fire on the crowd, reports HotNewHipHop. Jonathan Bautista was...
NME
SZA teases cinematic new video for ‘SOS’ track ‘Kill Bill’
SZA – ‘SOS’ review: a comeback album well worth the wait. The 20 second clip, which you can view below, is filmed very much like the Quentin Tarantino film of the same name, with the R&B star getting dressed for revenge and riding off into the night on her motorcycle much like Uma Thurman’s lead character in the movie.
epicstream.com
Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex Shows Affection To Reborn Rich Co-Star Lee Sung Min
Song Joong Ki shared never before seen photos together with his Reborn Rich co-star Lee Sung Min. The veteran star plays Soonyang Group's chairman Jin yang Chul who is the on-screen grandfather of the Hallyu star who took the role of third-generation chaebol Jin Do Joon. After the remarkable episode...
NME
Beyond The Valley 2022 day 4: ringing in the new year with Nelly Furtado and Kaytranada
After a jam-packed three days, December 31 – and the last day of Beyond The Valley – finally arrived. The day was dominated by scorching Australian sun and disco outfits, with punters donning sequins, sparkles and bodysuits galore for the festival’s Studio54 New Year’s theme. Despite...
Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change to appear on 'Simpsons'
"RuPaul's Drag Race" alums Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change will be featured on "The Simpsons."
NME
Fans are remembering Pelé’s musical career
Following the death of iconic Brazilian footballer Pelé, fans are remembering his musical career. Pelé – full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento – died yesterday (December 29) aged 82 following an illness. A statement from the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo said the athlete had died “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition”.
NME
Simon Cowell reportedly in talks to relaunch ‘The X Factor’ in the US
Simon Cowell is reportedly in talks to relaunch The X Factor in the US. The stateside version of the musical TV talent show was launched by Cowell in 2011, seven years after the UK version started in 2004. It ran for three seasons until Cowell returned to the UK show in 2014.
