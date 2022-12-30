Read full article on original website
Related
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Medical News Today
Compression fracture treatments: Options and recovery
Compression fracture treatments can be surgical or nonsurgical, depending on the severity of the injury. A compression fracture typically occurs in the vertebrae (bones of the spine) and can reduce the height of the affected bone or bones. Currently, available surgeries reform the bone by filling it with a special type of cement.
Prevention
Using Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation in Knees, Study Says
A new study found long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat osteoarthritis of the knee may worsen inflammation. The research found joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse after four years in patients who took NSAIDs. Scientists say more research is needed to help determine the future of...
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, a one-in-a-million diagnosis. These are its symptoms.
Celine Dion's diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome has brought public attention to the rare neurological disorder, which affects roughly one or two out of every million people. Dion announced Thursday that she had postponed dates for her European tour next year due to the condition. "While we’re still learning about this...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
UNC Health Provider Ushers in First FDA-Approved Medication for Eosinophilic Esophagitis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is an allergic condition of the esophagus that is on the rise throughout the United States. Patients with the condition typically have inflammation throughout their esophagus and trouble swallowing food – known as dysphagia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005534/en/ Evan Dellon, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Oprah Winfrey's Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis Explained
For over a decade, Oprah Winfrey has been vocal about her experience with Hashimoto's disease, a condition that has left her experiencing a number of symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
Medical News Today
What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know
CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
Medical News Today
Does irritable bowel syndrome cause pain?
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) often causes pain, which may worsen before or during a bowel movement. The pain may feel similar to abdominal cramps. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms. IBS is a group of symptoms that occur together. They include abdominal pain and changes in bowel movements. About 3 out...
ahchealthenews.com
New options for long-term pain relief
Most of us have heard of steroid injections for pain which is one treatment available for chronic or acute pain. But according to Dr. Mansoor Aman, an interventional pain management physician at Aurora Health Center – Oshkosh, there have been several recent breakthroughs that are lesser known. Dr. Aman...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis?
Early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis include sudden pain in cartilage, ear swelling, joint inflammation, and eye problems. Although polychondritis is not currently curable, treatment helps reduce symptoms. Relapsing polychondritis is a rare inflammatory disorder that affects the cartilage and connective tissue in the body. Researchers are not clear on the...
Healthline
Understanding the Treatment Options for Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical radiculopathy is a condition where a nerve root in the spine at your neck is irritated. This condition may get better over time without treatment, but you have many nonsurgical treatment options to help as well. If you’ve ever experienced the neck and arm pain associated with what some...
MedicineNet.com
Can You Fully Recover From a Spinal Stroke?
A spinal stroke has an approximate mortality rate of 9%, meaning that the majority of people can fully recover from the condition. Timely treatment increases the chances of full recovery and can help restore blood flow within the spinal cord and reduce the risk of severe disability or death. Some...
Comments / 0