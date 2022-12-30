Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas
Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in North Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Family of couple killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas speaks out on deadly event
A couple visiting from New Mexico were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street just a few days before the New Year. The victims’ family spoke to 8 News Now about the impact this deadly event has had on them. Only on 8: Family of couple killed in...
Early returns: MountainView Hospital claiming Las Vegas valley’s first baby for New Year
Early returns show MountainView Hospital welcoming Las Vegas valley's first baby for 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missing adult last seen on New Year’s Eve found
Metro is looking for a man who was last seen on New Year's Eve.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.
news3lv.com
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
8newsnow.com
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
Las Vegas police investigating death of robbed victim
On New Years Day, a man was robbed in the late night around 1:34 a.m. near Spring Mountain and Valley View Boulevard. The victim died from his sustained injuries from the incident.
Detective Tate Sanborn retires after 25 years of service to Las Vegas community
Detective Tate Sanborn resigned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday after 25 years of dedicated service to the city.
KTNV
NICU Babies help ring in 2023 in the Las Vegas valley at MountainView Hospital
MountainView Hospital is celebrating New Year's Eve with adorable photos of NICU babies. In their own words, Mountainview NICU has the "best bottle service in town!"
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man dies after robbery on New Year’s Day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after he was robbed near a business complex on New Year’s Day. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Wynn Road, around 1:34 a.m. Jan. 1 after a report of a robbery. Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from injuries sustained during the robbery.
Fox5 KVVU
Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child was killed and five other people were injured in a crash outside of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12, near Seven Magic Mountains between Las Vegas and Jean.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in Summerlin
Metro police investigated an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley on Friday evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
news3lv.com
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in November deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
