North Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man dies after robbery on New Year’s Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after he was robbed near a business complex on New Year’s Day. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Wynn Road, around 1:34 a.m. Jan. 1 after a report of a robbery. Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from injuries sustained during the robbery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

