Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
FSU lineman Fabien Lovett announces return for 2023
Florida State redshirt junior Fabien Lovett announced his return for the 2023 season, which shocked most who have followed his career in Tallahassee. Fabien was expected to earn a solid draft spot after electing to go to the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year. He shared the news in...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Oklahoma earns most viewers of any bowl heading into New Year’s Six
Florida State has been part of some of the most-watched games in college football season, a reflection of the brand the school has built and the improvement showcased on the field throughout a successful 2022 season. The Seminoles’ season finale was a matchup vs. the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It...
Florida State grad-transfer offensive tackle shares message on departure from Tallahassee
The transfer ended up making a larger impact with the Seminoles than anticipated.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU women’s basketball runs away from Georgia Tech
Florida State 14-2 (3-0 ACC) defeated Georgia Tech 9-5 (0-3 ACC) by a 99-58 score this afternoon in Atlanta, GA. Florida State got off to a great start as Jazmine Massengill drained a three with the first shot of the game. Georgia Tech battled back and kept it close. However, FSU took control finishing the quarter on a huge 15-1 run to take a 20-5 lead going into the second quarter.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State battles but can’t hang with Duke in Cameron
Winners of three of their last four, Florida State came into a road match against the Duke Blue Devils with a little bit of momentum. But Duke, coming off a road loss to Wake Forest, got a five-star freshman back from injury and simply overwhelmed FSU with size, depth, and offensive rebounding. The Seminoles didn’t look intimidated, but they did look overmatched, ultimately falling 86-67 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The loss drops FSU to 4-11 and 2-2 in ACC play.
3 ‘Impact’ UCF Recruits to Know
The 2023 UCF recruiting class provides multiple players that will make an impact.
SBLive’s 2022 all-state Florida high school football award winners: Cocoa QB Blake Boda is player of the year
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall. And now it is time for SBLive Sports Florida to release its individual award winners, including the all-classification player and coach of the ...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU completes best season since 2016; beats OU
For the first time since 2016 Florida State is poised for a top ten finish after securing their tenth victory of the season over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl. For the final time in 2022; here’s five questions and five questions answers from the beat. We are...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Duke: Deeper dive from Cameron Indoor
The Florida State Seminoles faced off against their final opponent of the 2022 year, the Duke Blue Devils, traveling to Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 4-10 record after a difficult start to the season. After winning three of their previous four games, positive momentum might have been on the Noles’...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. Duke: How to watch, notes, game thread
The Florida State Seminoles took the road after a holiday break. FSU will play their last game of the 2022 year at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. They headed to the historic basketball town set to play in their first game in 10 days, coming off a win against Notre Dame at home.
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Sole Collector
Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing
It turns out that the “Florida A&M” LeBron 7 dropping next month isn’t the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James’ signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Service Set For Former Florida House GOP Leader Ron Richmond
A funeral service is scheduled Wednesday for Ron Richmond, a former state House Republican leader and longtime lobbyist who died last week, according to an obituary posted on the Bevis Funeral Home website. Richmond, 81, served in the House from 1972 to 1984, including a
mynews13.com
FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
NBC Miami
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
Comments / 0