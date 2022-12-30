ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tomahawk Nation

FSU lineman Fabien Lovett announces return for 2023

Florida State redshirt junior Fabien Lovett announced his return for the 2023 season, which shocked most who have followed his career in Tallahassee. Fabien was expected to earn a solid draft spot after electing to go to the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year. He shared the news in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU women’s basketball runs away from Georgia Tech

Florida State 14-2 (3-0 ACC) defeated Georgia Tech 9-5 (0-3 ACC) by a 99-58 score this afternoon in Atlanta, GA. Florida State got off to a great start as Jazmine Massengill drained a three with the first shot of the game. Georgia Tech battled back and kept it close. However, FSU took control finishing the quarter on a huge 15-1 run to take a 20-5 lead going into the second quarter.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State battles but can’t hang with Duke in Cameron

Winners of three of their last four, Florida State came into a road match against the Duke Blue Devils with a little bit of momentum. But Duke, coming off a road loss to Wake Forest, got a five-star freshman back from injury and simply overwhelmed FSU with size, depth, and offensive rebounding. The Seminoles didn’t look intimidated, but they did look overmatched, ultimately falling 86-67 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The loss drops FSU to 4-11 and 2-2 in ACC play.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Duke: Deeper dive from Cameron Indoor

The Florida State Seminoles faced off against their final opponent of the 2022 year, the Duke Blue Devils, traveling to Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 4-10 record after a difficult start to the season. After winning three of their previous four games, positive momentum might have been on the Noles’...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU basketball vs. Duke: How to watch, notes, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles took the road after a holiday break. FSU will play their last game of the 2022 year at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. They headed to the historic basketball town set to play in their first game in 10 days, coming off a win against Notre Dame at home.
DURHAM, NC
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
Sole Collector

Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing

It turns out that the “Florida A&M” LeBron 7 dropping next month isn’t the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James’ signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
MIAMI, FL

