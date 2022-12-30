Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Previews Season 25 Collection for SS23
With 2023 on the horizon, Human Made previews its Season 25 Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Highlighted in the first drop of the new year are new Crystal Heart T-shirts arriving as luxurious online exclusives. Available in light and dark colorways, the tees feature sparkling branded heart logos finished in high-quality rhinestones....
hypebeast.com
Prada Enters 2023 With Eighth Time Capsule NFT Drop, Offers Chance to Attend Upcoming Fashion Show
Has announced the latest addition to its Time capsule NFT collection, set to drop on January 5, 2023. The eighth installment in the series, the Time capsule shirt will feature prints designed in 1969 by Italian photographer Enzo Ragazzini. This marks the 37th release in the Time capsule collection, which has seen Prada embrace the Web3 community and offer unique experiences for NFT holders.
hypebeast.com
Giancarlo Valle Collaborates with Nordic Knots For a Rug Collection
Interior designer Giancarlo Valle had a decidedly worldly upbringing: he was born to Peruvian parents of Italian descent and was raised in San Francisco, Caracas, Chicago and Guatemala. Though his heritage is boldly reflected in his designs, he also looks to other corners of the world for inspiration, and his latest project sees him offering a unique Guatemalan-meets-Scandanavian aesthetic by teaming with Nordic Knots for a bold rug collection.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Launches 2023 Year of the Rabbit Collection
The North Face has geared up for the upcoming Lunar New Year with a special Year of the Rabbit-themed exploration series. Redesigning the classic ICON collection, key pieces within the collection, including the 1996 Nuptse Jacket and 86 Retro Mountain Jacket are reimagined with print silhouettes of rabbits and appear in new colors. The jackets continue to provide maximum warmth and durability while being lightweight – ideal for explorers going on winter adventures. The jackets are also water-repellent, as well as breathable.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Chloé Boots, Khaite Handbags, Loewe Sweaters—Saks Fifth Avenue’s Designer Sale Is Hard to Resist
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. While there’s so much to look forward to this time of the year, The Saks Fifth Avenue sale always tops our list. It’s a rare moment that gives us the opportunity to secure expertly crafted designer clothing and accessories at a fraction of the price.
ETOnline.com
Coach's Shearling Collection of Handbags, Boots, and Jackets Is On Sale to Keep You Cozy All Winter
Winter is finally here, which means we're adding an extra dose of soft, fuzzy warmth to our wardrobes. With the help of Coach, we're keeping the chill at bay without sacrificing style. Coach revamped its cult-favorites with a plush new shearling collection, including the brand's signature handbags. From shoulder bags and totes to furry coats, clogs, and even bucket hats, the shearling styles arrived just in time for the winter and are now up to 50% off during the Coach Holiday Sale.
hypebeast.com
Pharrell Williams Featured in HUMAN MADE's 'Book For Futuristic Teenagers Season 25'
HUMAN MADE has just released its catalog format HUMAN MADE BOOK FOR FUTURISTIC TEENAGERS SEASON 25 special book. Set to debut all items from Season 25 Spring/Summer 2023, the cover features Pharrell Williams wearing the label’s $815 USD crystal cover T-shirt. On top of styling images of both Williams...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Monochromatic "Panda" Makeover
Crafted with leather, the silhouette follows the traditional “Panda” colorway of a white base and contrasting black overlays, while can be found on the panel swoosh, Jumpman tongue logo, embroidered Air Jordan heel emblem and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and black outsole and is tied together with black laces for that clean, monochromatic finish.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
Bon Voyage? Gucci Just Opened a Luggage-Only Store in Paris
Gucci’s latest store makes having extra baggage look like a good thing. Located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, the Italian luxury label’s first stand-alone luggage store began welcoming shoppers this week. The shop spans 2,900 square feet and offers a complete range of Gucci Valigeria travel and weekend bags. This includes one-of-a-kind steamers and the brand’s newly-launched “Off the Grid” trunks made from regenerated Econyl nylon. An aluminum trolley suitcase, created in collaboration with Italian luxury luggage specialist FPM Milano, also debuted at the store this week alongside a host of stylish travel essentials. “The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria...
Collection
Walter Chiapponi is steering Tod’s from the casual, bourgeois Italian lifestyle of its beginnings into a more elevated, modern, and feminine version of itself. As he sees it, it’s a transition not requiring any radical makeover, rather a step-by-step updating approach. Today, revamping pedigreed brands is a work similar to that of a skilled plastic surgeon: make the face look fresher without warping its best features.
For the Fourth Year, Cariuma Delivers a Pantone Color of the Year Footwear Range
Cariuma has once again partnered with Pantone to deliver a Color of the Year footwear range. This time, the eco-friendly shoe brand has employed the selected hue on six of its styles. The Color of the Year for 2023 is Viva Magenta, a hue Pantone described as a “shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.” Pantone further described Viva Magenta as “brave and fearless” and “a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.” The range — which marks the fourth Color of the Year collection for...
epicstream.com
Vivienne Westwood Net Worth: Take a Look Back at the Fashion Icon’s Unique Sense and Style
Vivienne Westwood died Thursday, December 29. She was 81. Famous for her unique style, she was responsible for bringing punk elements and new-wave designs into modern fashion. Sure, these elements have existed since time immemorial, but her influence and design helped them reach the mainstream. So, take a look back at one of the icons in the fashion industry and see the net worth Westwood amassed.
Elevate Your Winter Style With Knee-High Boots
Back in the day, cold weather called for snow boots...end of story. But adulting calls for more style. Uggs are having a moment, but let's be real: They're still rather polarizing. And some fashionistas refuse to try to make "Uggs" happen, especially when out and about, let alone at happy hour.
hypebeast.com
Futura Laboratories and NEIGHBORHOOD Present "HOMESPRAY" Capsule
Kicking off the new year, Futura Laboratories has reconnected with Japanese streetwear label NEIGHBORHOOD for a “HOMESPRAY” collection that sees Futura 2000’s Pointman character equipped with spray paint cans. The capsule includes five apparel styles with a Pointman incense chamber bolstering the range. Clothing options begin with...
Hypebae
Dior Marries Fashion and Function, Adding Protective Shroud to B31 Model
Dior continues to dominate footwear with the addition of an inventive and thoughtful protective shroud to its futuristic B31 model. The brand’s Men’s Head Footwear Designer Thibo Denis initially gave fans of the luxury fashion house a glimpse of the shoe during the summer 2022 show, but without their barrier. Continuing its utilitarian aesthetic, the sneakers bear a durable shape, well-suited for hiking and outdoor adventures. Arriving in two colorways, both footwear options are grounded in a fitting khaki green shade, while its mesh uppers are spliced with either a matching earthy tone or an electric blue hue. The B31 is also equipped with a Quicklace system for quick and easy adjusting on the go.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the ADER error x Converse Chuck 70
Revealed last week, South Korean label ADER error has joined forces with Converse to reimagine the Chuck 70. The pair taps into ADER error’s “The new is not new” design philosophy that connects past and present with cues from classic looks. Distorting an aged look with a...
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios Store Opens in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands
Stockholm-based fashion house Acne Studios has officially opened a new store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, one of Singapore’s largest luxury shopping malls. With over 60 locations, Acne Studios’ new outpost marks the brand’s first-ever expansion into Southeast Asia as its international demand continues to grow.
