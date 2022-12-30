Cariuma has once again partnered with Pantone to deliver a Color of the Year footwear range. This time, the eco-friendly shoe brand has employed the selected hue on six of its styles. The Color of the Year for 2023 is Viva Magenta, a hue Pantone described as a “shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.” Pantone further described Viva Magenta as “brave and fearless” and “a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.” The range — which marks the fourth Color of the Year collection for...

3 DAYS AGO