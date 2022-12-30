Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Square Enix enters into 7 billion yen deal with NFT mobile developer
Amid the declining general interest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), game publisher Square Enix (NASDAQ: SQNXF) is keeping faith with the beleaguered asset class with a series of innovations. A report from The Gamer noted that Square Enix has inked a deal with mobile game developer Gumi to collaborate in creating...
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
otakuusamagazine.com
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
Super Nintendo World Hits Hollywood: An Inside Look at Bowser’s Castle, Toadstool Cafe and Real-Life ‘Mario Kart’
The Mushroom Kingdom has finally hit Los Angeles, as Universal Studios Hollywood prepares to welcome visitors to Super Nintendo World, opening Feb. 17. Universal took Variety through the warp pipe for a sneak peek at the Mario land, featuring a restaurant, souvenir shop, meet-and-greet characters, interactive games and a signature ride: “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” When parkgoers arrive at Super Nintendo World, located next to the “Transformers” ride, they’ll enter through a giant green warp pipe that leads inside Peach’s Castle. Just outside the castle doors is a 360-degree, fully immersive Mushroom Kingdom, complete with POW blocks, Pokeys and power-ups. There’s nods...
game-news24.com
PS4, PS5: PSVR 2, Slim, games service, the five major projects for PlayStation in 2023!
That’s it, the end of 2022: the gift comes under the tree, and its coldest. It’s a tradition that is always right for us to look up the future. In this article, we discussed the plans for the PlayStation industry in the coming months. Come on, stop!. 1)...
ComicBook
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
ComicBook
Metroid Prime News Teased by Nintendo Insider
We may be getting some news related to Metroid Prime very soon. Metroid is one of the most beloved Nintendo franchises out there, but its acclaimed subfranchise, Metroid Prime, has been dormant for quite some time now. This wasn't really intended to be the case as Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 many moons ago, but that game has been in development hell ever since. Outside of a logo reveal in 2017, it has been radio silence for the most part. There have also been whispers of a remastered collection for the original trilogy on Nintendo Switch, but it has yet to materialize.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Monochromatic "Panda" Makeover
Crafted with leather, the silhouette follows the traditional “Panda” colorway of a white base and contrasting black overlays, while can be found on the panel swoosh, Jumpman tongue logo, embroidered Air Jordan heel emblem and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and black outsole and is tied together with black laces for that clean, monochromatic finish.
ComicBook
New Leak Has Legend of Zelda Fans Excited
If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda, looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and in the market for a new Nintendo Switch or just the Nintendo Switch OLED, you may want to hold off on a purchase because there's apparently a special Nintendo Switch OLED themed after the highly-anticipated sequel in the works. The model hasn't been officially announced, but it has leaked, and the leak is impossible to ignore.
ComicBook
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
hypebeast.com
Samsung's Family Hub Plus Smart Fridge Features a 32-Inch Touch Display
Ahead of CES 2023, Samsung has unveiled its smart fridge, the “Family Hub Plus.” An upgrade to its previous model, the 21-inch screen is now upgraded to a massive 32-inch touch display for greater interactivity. The Samsung Family Hub Plus also features added support for Google Photos to...
hypebeast.com
Images of the Rare Nike Air Max 1 "Google" Sample Surface
Following the recent release of the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy Bodecker,”. we now have images of the extremely rare Nike Air Max 1 “Google” sample. Coming courtesy of sneaker figure SB Collector, the hallowed sneaker is seen in a side-by-side comparison with the eBay-inspired Nike SB collaborative release seen in December.
SFGate
What you'll find inside Nintendo's new California theme park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Starting next year, Nintendo fans can step through a life-size warp pipe and enter the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time on American soil. Super Nintendo World, an interactive replica of Nintendo's dynamic lands and characters, will bring its...
Android Headlines
Nintendo plans to release a Switch 2 instead of a Switch Pro
The Nintendo Switch Pro has been the dream of Nintendo fans eager for a more powerful follow-up system. A machine that carried the torch of success from the original Switch, while blazing trails of its own with new, more powerful hardware to deliver increased performance and graphical power. As it...
