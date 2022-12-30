Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
'Never seen her smile like that': Wishes come true for local 8-year-old girl battling cancer
Delilah Love Loya just wants to be like other kids. The 8-year-old Bakersfield girl dreamed of twirling and dancing and shaking colorful pompoms as a cheerleader. It’s really fun, Delilah explained in a recent phone interview, because she gets to jump around.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Council takes up parade fees, police and rent control
DELANO — The Delano City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting approved a request from the Delano Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor the 2022 Christmas parade and fair, events that took place Dec. 8. The city has presented an ordinance amending the city code regarding the departmental services charge...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD seeks missing man last seen Wednesday
A man last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Union Avenue is considered missing and at risk because of his medical condition. The Bakersfield Police Department issued a news release saying Jefferey Strong, 61, is a Black man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a bald head and brown eyes.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Festival of Trees
Beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each adorned with ornaments, were on full display at the 41st annual Festival of Trees at Mechanics Bank Convention Center. Held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the event is the largest for The Woman's Club of Bakersfield.
Comments / 0