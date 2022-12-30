Our spring-like feel continues into the workweek

Good Sunday everyone! Welcome to the new year! Mother Nature is certainly giving us a "warm" welcome as temps for most of the week stay well above average in the 60s. Monday the clouds will move in throughout the day ahead of our next system. This will usher in rain chances and breezy winds for Tuesday. Most of the rain will come later on as temps hover in the low 60s. The better chance of seeing heavier bands will be on Wednesday. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible. Temps will approach nearly 70 degrees ahead of our cold front. Then on Thursday as moisture exists the region temps plummet back into the 40s near normal to end the week and into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great start to 2023 and the work week!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sun and clouds, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Temperatures cooling throughout the day.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Partly cloudy. High near 46.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Shower chance, with a high near 45. The chance of precipitation is 30%.