NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov (3 goals, 2 assists) powers Panthers

Aleksander Barkov scored a first-period hat trick and also had two assists and Matthew Tkachuk added two goals and two assists as the Florida Panthers cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, Eetu Luostarinen scored a goal and Brandon Montour added three assists for Florida, which snapped a three-game losing streak while producing a season-high goal total.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for the Panthers, who improved to 5-1-0 in their past six games against the Canadiens.

Arber Xhekaj had a goal and an assist and Josh Anderson also scored a goal for Montreal, which took its fourth straight loss (0-3-1). Sam Montembeault finished with 34 saves.

Lightning 2, Rangers 1 (SO)

Alex Killorn scored in the shootout’s sixth round as Tampa Bay won its sixth straight home game by rallying to beat New York.

After the Lightning’s Brayden Point — who tied the game at 1-1 with a third-period goal — and the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin scored in the first three rounds, Killorn entered with speed and beat Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin with a shot past the backstop’s blocker.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (45 saves) then denied Adam Fox on the final shootout attempt as the Lightning improved to 14-4-1 on home ice. Mika Zibanejad scored in regulation for New York, and Shesterkin finished with 39 saves.

Kings 5, Avalanche 4 (SO)

Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored shootout goals, Pheonix Copley made 23 saves through regulation and overtime and two more in the shootout, and Los Angeles beat Colorado in Denver.

Arvidsson added two assists, Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Gabriel Vilardi, Phillip Danault and Sean Walker had goals for Los Angeles. Cale Makar had a goal and two assists, Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, J.T. Compher and Andrew Cogliano also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 23 shots for the Avalanche.

With the Kings down 4-2 entering the third, Iafallo cut the deficit to 4-3 with a power-play goal at 1:11, and Walker tied it at 14:20.

Senators 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Alex DeBrincat scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and Ottawa won at Washington.

Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games. Claude Giroux had two assists, including one in OT, and Cam Talbot made 20 saves for the win.

Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the Capitals, who had a five-game winning streak end. Nick Jensen logged two assists, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 41 shots.

Coyotes 6, Maple Leafs 3

Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as Arizona scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat Toronto in Tempe, Ariz.

Barrett Hayton had a goal and two assists, Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist and Jakob Chychrun and J.J. Moser also scored goals for the Coyotes, who won their third straight game while improving to 6-1-1 in their past eight home games.

Calle Jarnkrok, Pontus Holmberg and Alexander Kerfoot scored goals for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Conor Timmins added two assists and Matt Murray made 17 saves for Toronto.

Jets 4, Canucks 2

Mark Scheifele’s seventh career hat trick lifted Winnipeg to a win over visiting Vancouver.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored, Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor each had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the Jets, who ended a season-worst, three-game losing streak.

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist while Conor Garland also scored and Collin Delia made 35 saves for the Canucks, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Stars 4, Wild 1

Tyler Seguin scored two goals and Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist as Dallas topped Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

With the score tied 1-1 after the second intermission, Dallas jumped ahead on Johnston’s tip-in score at 3:29 of the third period. Jamie Benn extended the Stars’ lead with a power-play marker 10 minutes later, and Seguin iced the game with a late empty-net score.

Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for Dallas. The Wild lost for just the second time in nine games (7-2-0) and saw their seven-game home winning streak end. Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 39 shots.

Flyers 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

Travis Konecny scored twice and Tony DeAngelo tallied the overtime winner to cap a three-point game as Philadelphia Flyers won at San Jose.

Goaltender Samuel Ersson, making just his second career start, made 25 saves for his first NHL victory. Philadelphia’s Owen Tippett collected one goal and one assist.

For the Sharks, Tomas Hertl scored twice in a three-point outing, Kevin Labanc collected one goal and one assist and Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to 11 games with a pair of assists. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 22 shots.

Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 1

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored for New York, which continued surging with a win over Columbus in Elmont, N.Y.

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves and carried a shutout into the final minute for the Islanders, who capped a perfect three-game homestand in which they outscored the opposition 12-3.

Emil Bemstrom scored with 21.1 seconds left for the Blue Jackets, who have lost seven straight, all in regulation. Joonas Korpisalo recorded 34 saves.

Sabres 6, Red Wings 3

Kyle Okposo recorded his third career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice and Buffalo extended its season-high winning streak to five games with a win over visiting Detroit.

Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen Power and Zemgus Girgensons each had two assists for the Sabres, who were playing for the first time since Dec. 19 after the recent excessive snowfall in western New York postponed two games. Buffalo is 7-1-1 in its past nine games.

The Red Wings scored three straight goals in the first 7:11 of the third period after trailing 5-0 entering the frame. Dominik Kubalik had two of the goals, but Detroit couldn’t complete the comeback.

Blues 3, Blackhawks 1

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as St. Louis defeated visiting Chicago.

Binnington improved to 6-0-1 in seven career games against the Blackhawks. Josh Leivo, Calle Rosen and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who have earned points in eight of their past nine games (5-1-3).

Patrick Kane scored and Alex Stalock made 26 saves for reeling Chicago, which is 2-17-1 in its past 20 games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: