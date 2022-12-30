Read full article on original website
These spots have the best bloody marys in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even dinner, there’s no bad time to have a bloody mary. You can have it with all the fixings or just keep it all nice and simple, you can never go wrong. Happy New Year! Sunday, January 1 is National Bloody...
Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022
How Galvestonians used to dance until they dropped (for fun), a former figure skater turned journalist, and other Lone Star State stories.
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
Yummy! Here Is The Perfect Collard Green Recipe For The New Year
When going into the New Year in Central Texas who doesn’t want to have prosperity and wealth? In the south every year on New Year’s Day we eat collard greens and black-eyed peas to symbolize coins and wealth. HEALTH AND WEALTH ALL 2023. I feel like it was...
KWTX
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed. It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day. KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4Ever Family: Michelle
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Michelle is an extremely happy girl who loves to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
ktalnews.com
Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Hikes To Explore On The Texas Gulf Coast
Hikers won’t find towering, craggy mountains to explore, but what the Texas Gulf Coast offers is just as beautiful. Miles and miles of salt marshes, estuaries, and maritime woodlands make for an incredible hiking experience. Best of all, these trails are easy walking with short distances — perfect if you have little ones.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The Houston area welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
Texas’ biggest lotto payouts of 2022 — Did scratch tickets out-perform draws?
2022's luck was spread out across the state, with winners hauling in millions from a slew of cities.
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
dallasexpress.com
Learn to Identify North Texas Birds
North Texans who want to learn how to identify regional birds will have multiple chances in 2023, with the first falling on January 7. Called “Little Sits,” the meetings are held at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), North Texas E News reported. Groups meet once a month...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
