ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Unmarried couples risking missing out on life insurance payouts – research

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMpAe_0jyPGD0I00

Many unmarried couples with life insurance could be at risk of not receiving a payout if one of the partners dies, a survey suggests.

Just over half (52%) of unmarried people know if their partner has a life insurance policy, while 43% said their other half has no plans to ensure they are legally entitled to their payout, Scottish Widows found.

Just over a quarter (27%) of those aware of their partner’s life insurance do not know the policy’s value.

Around a third (34%) of couples rarely discuss long-term financial planning because they see it as unnecessary, awkward or simply too difficult, the survey of 2,000 people across the UK found. This increases to 40% among the over-55s.

Scottish Widows is encouraging couples to take a fresh look at their finances in 2023.

Breaking that taboo of talking about planning for the worst is an ideal new year's resolution for couples because you can achieve it with just one open conversation

Rose St Louis, Scottish Widows

It said many people may not automatically be entitled to their partner’s life insurance payout in the event of their death, so failing to discuss finances could jeopardise financial security in the long term.

Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows, said: “We know people find it difficult to talk about what would happen if their partner became ill or died suddenly, but unmarried couples often do not have the same protection as those who are married, which makes having those honest and frank conversations even more important.

“Breaking that taboo of talking about planning for the worst is an ideal new year’s resolution for couples because you can achieve it with just one open conversation.

“Seeking impartial, professional financial advice is also an option to help you understand the implications of your relationship on your and your family’s financial future. Financial advisers can help you tackle the subject sensitively and sensibly.”

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
CBS News

Which life insurance is best for seniors?

Life insurance is often considered beneficial for a wide array of people. Whether you're young and single or married with children who depend on you, a life insurance policy in the correct amount can be valuable without breaking the bank. But while life insurance is considered a fundamental element of...
AOL Corp

Life changes that qualify you for higher Social Security benefits

Life, as everyone knows, is full of changes that occur with regularity from infancy through the senior years. When you reach retirement age, it’s important to know how certain life changes can affect your Social Security benefits. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You...
Money

9 Best Family Life Insurance Companies of 2023

Most AffordableBest OverallBest for Whole Life InsuranceBest for Term Life InsuranceBest for No Exams. EthosLegal & GeneralState FarmNorthwestern MutualMassachusetts MutualBestow. Our PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Coverage Amount. $1,000. $100,000. $100,000. $25,000. $100,000. $50,000. Policies Offered. Term, Whole. Term, Universal, Final Expense. Term, Whole, Universal. Term, Whole, Universal. Term, Whole, Universal. Term,...
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy