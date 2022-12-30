Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Related
upstatespartans.com
Upstate Women's Basketball Remains at Home to Host the Highlanders on Wednesday Evening
USC Upstate (4-8, 1-0 Big South) vs. Raford (5-8, 1-1 Big South) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. USC Upstate and Radford have a series dating back to 2008 when the Spartans fell 76-34 in Radford, Va. Most recently, Upstate broke a seven game losing streak as they downed Radford 66-55 at Radford in the 2021-2022. Upstate trails the overall series 8-2 and trails 4-1 when hosting the Highlanders.
upstatespartans.com
Men's Basketball Opens the New Year With A Road Trip to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Taking on Radford Wednesday
USC Upstate (6-7; 1-1 Big South) at Radford (7-8; 1-1 Big South) Dedmon Center | Radford, Va. In a series that began when Upstate joined the Big South ahead of the 2018-19 season, Upstate and Radford are meeting for the seventh time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) Wednesday evening. The Highlanders have taken each of the prior eight meetings in the series, including winning last season's lone meeting in Spartanburg.
Rock Hill road named to honor memory of civil rights leader
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A portion of Crawford Road in Rock Hill has been named to honor the memory and legacy of David Boone, one of the most influential civil rights figures in the city’s history. Boone, known as “Brother David,” died in 2017 after a long battle...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
WBTV
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
charlottemagazine.com
12 Concerts to Know in Charlotte: January 2023
Seeing your favorite band at Spectrum Center or Bojangles Coliseum is wonderful. But there’s something extra special about intimate concerts that big spectacles can’t reproduce. Sofar Sounds, a music events company founded in London in 2009, organizes small-venue concerts with lesser-known artists in cities around the world. Most...
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim
18-year-old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.
‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
WIS-TV
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
wach.com
Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia. Around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Columbia police reported that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Two Notch Road. He died at the scene. Police...
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.
Comments / 0