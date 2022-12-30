ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upstatespartans.com

Upstate Women's Basketball Remains at Home to Host the Highlanders on Wednesday Evening

USC Upstate (4-8, 1-0 Big South) vs. Raford (5-8, 1-1 Big South) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. USC Upstate and Radford have a series dating back to 2008 when the Spartans fell 76-34 in Radford, Va. Most recently, Upstate broke a seven game losing streak as they downed Radford 66-55 at Radford in the 2021-2022. Upstate trails the overall series 8-2 and trails 4-1 when hosting the Highlanders.
SPARTANBURG, SC
upstatespartans.com

Men's Basketball Opens the New Year With A Road Trip to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Taking on Radford Wednesday

USC Upstate (6-7; 1-1 Big South) at Radford (7-8; 1-1 Big South) Dedmon Center | Radford, Va. In a series that began when Upstate joined the Big South ahead of the 2018-19 season, Upstate and Radford are meeting for the seventh time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) Wednesday evening. The Highlanders have taken each of the prior eight meetings in the series, including winning last season's lone meeting in Spartanburg.
RADFORD, VA
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year

South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

12 Concerts to Know in Charlotte: January 2023

Seeing your favorite band at Spectrum Center or Bojangles Coliseum is wonderful. But there’s something extra special about intimate concerts that big spectacles can’t reproduce. Sofar Sounds, a music events company founded in London in 2009, organizes small-venue concerts with lesser-known artists in cities around the world. Most...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia. Around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Columbia police reported that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Two Notch Road. He died at the scene. Police...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy