Exclusive local beer released, new health care office opens in Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, including new brewery hours, exclusive new beers.
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Speed limits reduced to 20 mph on Tacoma's residential streets
TACOMA, Wash. — Speed limits are being reduced in Tacoma's residential areas and four business districts. An ordinance passed by the Tacoma City Council goes into effect Jan. 1. The ordinance lowers the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. The ordinance also lowers the speed...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
Increased DUI patrols in Whatcom this weekend. What happens if you get pulled over
“We can all do our part to keep impaired drivers off our roads so that no one has to miss their loved ones during the holiday season.”
SeaTac food bank loses more than $700,000 in donations in fire
SEATAC, Wash. — One SeaTac food bank is ending the year on a tough note. One of its food trailers was destroyed by a fire that caused more than $700,000 in losses of food donations and damage. Pastor Kelly Crow of Praisealujah, a food distribution center in SeaTac, is...
whatcom-news.com
Data: Influenza in Whatcom County continues at high levels, 3 confirmed deaths
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington State Department of Health are reporting a continuation of an earlier than normal significant increase in cases of influenza (flu) and influenza-related illness. There have been 3 lab-confirmed influenza death and 3 influenza-like illness outbreaks...
KXLY
Bellingham family waiting for paychecks to arrive in mail amidst mail delays
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Problems with the post office seem to be running rampant, especially for one family that hasn’t gotten their paychecks in the mail in weeks. Steven Barbara and Sarah Hutchinson have been long-time residents of Bellingham, Washington. They say they haven’t received physical mail in a week, and it’s a problem that’s ensued for a while.
Whatcom’s pre-Christmas storm keeping plumbers and tree removal services busy
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has asked Whatcom residents to report any damages caused by the storm.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: US 2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened
UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened, according to WSDOT. LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according...
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
Washington substation vandalism latest in history of assaults on grid: ‘What point do they want to make?’
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
State patrol increases staffing, prepares for busy roads ahead of New Year's Eve
SEATTLE — Seattle and state police are gearing up for a busy weekend patrolling Washington roads as people head out to celebrate the new year. Both the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Washington State Patrol (WSP) say Dec. 31 is one of the busiest nights of the year, and staffing for the increase in activity is planned months in advance.
Washington blood banks at 'critically low' levels after ice storm forces donor cancellations
SEATTLE — The ice storm made a mess of travel and holiday deliveries, and also had a critical impact on local blood banks. John Yeager with Bloodworks Northwest says they’ve issued a “Code Red” emergency because of more than 1,000 cancellations from blood donors who didn’t show up for appointments due to the severe weather.
Chronicle
'Office Space' Inspired Washington Software Engineer's Theft Scheme, Prosecutors Say
A Tacoma man was fired from his software engineering job at Zulily after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Seattle-based e-commerce company using a scheme inspired by the 1999 cult classic film, "Office Space," according to prosecutors. Ermenildo "Ernie" Castro, 28, was charged last week with two counts...
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
Tri-City Herald
This $3.37 million Bellingham home is a birder’s paradise
If you’re a birder in the market to buy, a 7,000-square-foot home for sale in north Bellingham could be the perfect fit. “There are all of these birds that come to the house, including pigeons and doves,” said property listing agent Alex Thomas in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald. “It’s pretty cool.”
KEPR
Family of slain Idaho student from Skagit County relieved to hear of suspect's arrest
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Ethan Chapin, who was one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November, is expressing relief following the news that a man connected to the crimes is in custody. Chapin, 20, grew up in Conway, a town in...
publicola.com
LIHI Suspends Mail Service to Several Shelters, Says “Legally, We Can’t Be Accepting Mail”
Earlier this week, the homeless advocates at Stop the Sweeps raised the alarm about the recent decision by the Low Income Housing Institute to stop providing mail service to people living at several of tiny house villages. “Stopping mail deliveries will have a devastating impact on people being able to...
KING 5
