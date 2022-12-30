Read full article on original website
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by March
Everyone who lives in or visits Bend on a regular basis is likely aware of the homeless camp on NE Hunnell Road. Located in northern Bend by Lowes and Home Depot, this area is the most visible homeless camp in the area and the most popular.
▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road
China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
Plan for North Hunnell Road Area Announced
The City has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based on an...
COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus
Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday. The post COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97
The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious. A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
Snow on the road causes issues for drivers, means more business for towing
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snow so far this winter has made for consistently slick roads around the area. It's meant an increase in business for tow truck operators as drivers get into trouble. On Thursday there were three back to back cars that slid and hit sidewalks. Hitting the sidewalk, caused the tires to cave in toward the fender.
Highway 26 closed from Rhododendron to Warm Springs after crash, downed trees
A crash, high winds and downed trees have shut down Highway 26 from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off
Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured
A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
Medford Police: Catalytic converter theft ring kingpin arrested after long investigation
BEND, Ore. - The Medford Police Department says its officers have arrested the leader of a catalytic converter theft ring. On December 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a home in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. MPD says the...
Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk
A Bend man was struck and seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a northeast Bend intersection outside of the crosswalk, police said. The post Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville Tavern focusing on great seafood, fun atmosphere
For local seafood lovers and for those who loved Crabby’s Bar and Grill, the good news is that Prineville has a new restaurant that will serve excellent seafood and a fun atmosphere. Prineville Tavern recently had their grand opening, and the iconic restaurant is in the old Crabby’s Bar...
