Lawsuit against Southwest Airlines may result in big payday, but not for angry customers
If you had a flight canceled through Southwest Airlines, you might find out about the lawsuit even if you don't contact an attorney.
The world’s most punctual airlines in 2022 were…
This week we’ve seen air passengers stranded in the Philippines after a power outage, flight delays in Florida and Denver, as well as the ongoing saga of Southwest Airlines’ winter holiday meltdown. Welcome to 2023, where an airline actually being punctual is headline news. The airline in question...
California braces for more ‘brutal’ flooding and mudslides as experts warn it won’t quench historic drought
Parts of drought-plagued California are facing an onslaught of powerful storms to start the new year, bringing flooding rainfall and even mud and debris flows to the state. The latest in the series of storms are expected to reach the coast Wednesday morning, and while the entire state will see impacts by the end of Thursday, Northern California and the Bay Area are likely to see the worst of the weather.
5 things to know for Jan. 3: Buffalo Bills, Winter storm, House, Times Square, Ukraine
Welcome to the first edition of 5 Things in 2023. Many of us who enjoy setting New Year’s resolutions are still basking in a renewed sense of motivation and brimming with confidence that we’ll soon live healthier, more fruitful lives. Surely, that is very possible, but chances are high that we’ll eventually be pulled by yearnings that could throw us off course. Luckily, behavioral scientists have discovered these proven techniques to help us stick to even our most challenging resolutions.
Idaho murders: FBI directed Indiana police to pull over Bryan Kohberger, seeking video images of his hands
A FBI surveillance team was tracking Bryan Kohberger and his father on their cross-country road trip and directed Indiana police to pull the two over.
5 things to know for January 4: House, Damar Hamlin, Covid-19, Abortion, Japan
Some passengers who were recently affected by Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown are receiving thousands of frequent flier miles as a “gesture of goodwill” for enduring such turbulent times. Meanwhile, lots of luggage remains in limbo — and it could be several days to weeks until some passengers are reunited with their bags again.
Colorado launches new alert system to help find missing Indigenous people
After community members spent days searching for Wanbli Vigil in knee-deep snow and brush in Denver, Colorado, authorities activated a statewide alert system on Tuesday to help find the missing 27-year-old Lakota man. Vigil’s disappearance is the first case to activate Colorado’s new Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA). The system...
