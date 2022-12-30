Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for the First WWE RAW of 2023
This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Monday. According to WrestleTix, 8,341 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/31/22), leaving 768 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,109. The following...
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results from Toronto, Canada 12/30/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title match between Bianca Belair (c) and Becky Lynch ended with in a no contest as Bayley interfered. Belair and Lynch double team Bayley and chased her away from the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
PWMania
Go-Home WWE RAW Before WrestleMania 39 Almost Sold Out
The go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 39 will take place on March 27th, 2023 at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona. According to WrestleTix, 5,325 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/29/22), leaving 743 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,068.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
bodyslam.net
IWTV Class Of ’22 Results (12/30/22)
Independent WrestlingTV held its IWTV Class of 22 event on December 30 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV as part of their Wrestival Weekend. You can read the full results from the event below. – T4 Summit Quarter Finals: (Violence Is Forever Dominic Garrini and...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
The Wrestling Club Reveals Their Best Reactions Of 2022
The Wrestling Club has taken the wrestling world by storm. A group of kids in school just loving wrestling and watching along with their teacher. Now, said teacher, Victory Perry, has revealed the classes best reactions of 2022 including reactions to matches from WWE, NXT, ROH, IMPACT and NJPW from various shows and events. You can see how excited the kids get for the incredible matches they’ve watched this year and there’s nothing better than seeing the joy of a nice nearfall! Check out the video below, as tweeted by Victor.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Thanks The WWE Universe Following His Return To The Ring
John Cena returned to the ring on Friday, teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a thank you to the WWE Universe. He made special note to mention the “time and energy” that his fans constantly spend on him.
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood And Anthony Henry Working Through Injuries
Dax Harwood and Anthony Henry are both banged up, but working through injuries. According to a new report by Fighful Select, Dax Harwood is working hurt and is still banged up from his match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view against The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match in December 2022. Harwood was reportedly injured after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Would Love To Wrestle For DDT Pro Wrestling Again
Before becoming one of the faces of New Japan Pro Wrestling and later on AEW, Kenny Omega spent six years in DDT Pro Wrestling. Speaking to Monthly Puroresu, Omega was asked if he’d be open to return to DDT. “I did the one show at Ryogoku Sumo Hall which...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Suffers Minor Injury At WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt attended the post-Christmas WWE Holiday Tour in Madison Square Garden and competed in his first match since WrestleMania 37. During the event, he beat Jinder Mahal. During the most recent WWE live event in Miami, Bray Wyatt faced off against Jinder Mahal for the fourth time in a row. Unsurprisingly, Wyatt won the match again. After the match, Wyatt interacted with a fan at ringside and told them that he had broken his finger during the match.
Comments / 0