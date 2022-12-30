Read full article on original website
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Jackson bookstore comes to its final chapter despite community efforts to save it
JACKSON, MI – Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art.
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
sparrow.org
E.W. Sparrow Hospital welcomes First Baby of 2023
LANSING, MI -- What a way to ring in the new year! A big congratulations to Karen and Ben of Lansing, who welcomed baby Sofia at 1:43 a.m. today., the first Sparrow baby of 2023. The baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces. The baby was delivered by...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
thesalinepost.com
SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes Second at Zeeland Invite
The Saline boys' swim and dive placed second in the 10-team Zeeland Invite held Dec. 30 at the Zeeland Natatorium. Holland West Ottawa won the event with 425 points. Saline finished with 385 - three better than third-place Zeeland. Diego Valdes won the 200 IM and Liam Russell won the...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
New sensory room in Jackson dental clinic strives to make health care more accessible
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson dental clinic has added a new sensory room as part of an effort to make the office more accessible to everyone. Center for Family Health’s Dental Clinic, 500 N. Jackson St., has recently added s sensory-modulated waiting room, funded by the Delta Dental Foundation.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Lansing teen falls through ice after being stranded on frozen pond
One Lansing teen fell through ice and others were stuck in the middle of a frozen pond on Saturday.
Morning Sun
Trans-Siberian Orchestra blasts Little Caesars Arena with annual dose of rocking holiday spirit
Trans-Siberian Orchestra was already three songs into its first of two concerts Thursday, Dec. 29, at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena when dapper narrator Brian Hicks appeared on stage, his baritone intoning “Welcome friends. Please stay awhile…”. As if the matinee crowd had any other kind of plans.
What’s coming to Liberty Street? New business set to open in former Which Wich spot
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The corner on East Liberty Street that was once know for serving up sandwiches may soon be known for its haircuts. The former location for Which Wich Superior Sandwiches at 301 E. Liberty St. will soon house a full service barber shop called Barber Studio Ann Arbor. This business is hoping to offer services for men like facials, beard coloring, haircuts and more.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wcsx.com
Remembering Alto Reed
Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
thesalinepost.com
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 2 - Friday, Jan 6
It's going to remain unseasonably warm for a few more days before the temperatures begin to fall. High: 44° Low: 39° with a 51% chance of rain with 4 mph winds from the ESE. Rain in the morning and afternoon. High: 60° Low: 47° with a 98% chance...
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
Demolition options on the table for vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping center in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The vacant storefronts in an Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza whose decline can be measured in decades may not be long for this world. At least six demolition contractors have sized up the Gault Village Shopping Center in Ypsilanti Township this year, preparing bids for township officials to bring it to the ground.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
