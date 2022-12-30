ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

sparrow.org

E.W. Sparrow Hospital welcomes First Baby of 2023

LANSING, MI -- What a way to ring in the new year! A big congratulations to Karen and Ben of Lansing, who welcomed baby Sofia at 1:43 a.m. today., the first Sparrow baby of 2023. The baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces. The baby was delivered by...
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
MLive

These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
thesalinepost.com

SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes Second at Zeeland Invite

The Saline boys' swim and dive placed second in the 10-team Zeeland Invite held Dec. 30 at the Zeeland Natatorium. Holland West Ottawa won the event with 425 points. Saline finished with 385 - three better than third-place Zeeland. Diego Valdes won the 200 IM and Liam Russell won the...
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
The Ann Arbor News

What’s coming to Liberty Street? New business set to open in former Which Wich spot

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The corner on East Liberty Street that was once know for serving up sandwiches may soon be known for its haircuts. The former location for Which Wich Superior Sandwiches at 301 E. Liberty St. will soon house a full service barber shop called Barber Studio Ann Arbor. This business is hoping to offer services for men like facials, beard coloring, haircuts and more.
wcsx.com

Remembering Alto Reed

Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
thesalinepost.com

Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 2 - Friday, Jan 6

It's going to remain unseasonably warm for a few more days before the temperatures begin to fall. High: 44° Low: 39° with a 51% chance of rain with 4 mph winds from the ESE. Rain in the morning and afternoon. High: 60° Low: 47° with a 98% chance...
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
