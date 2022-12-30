ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey

Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)

Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
wrestlingheadlines.com

John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022

John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
TAMPA, FL
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match

Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
bodyslam.net

The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
nodq.com

What happened during John Cena’s match on the final WWE Smackdown of 2022

In the main event of WWE Smackdown on December 30th 2022, John Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens against the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. The crowd was firmly behind Cena and chanted his name. Owens worked most of the match and Reigns prevented Cena from getting a hot tag. Cena eventually got the tag and cleaned house. Cena and Owens hit stereo five knuckle shuffles to Reigns and Zayn. Cena hit Reigns with an attitude adjustment and Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner.
bodyslam.net

PROGRESS Wrestling Unboxing Live V Results (12/30/22)

PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 147: Unboxing Live V event on December 30 from The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. You can read the full results for the show below. – CPF def. Dan Maloney, Luke Jacobs, Mad Kurt and Man Like Del Boy (Doris) – Charles Crowley def. MAGGOT.
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results from Toronto, Canada 12/30/2022

The following results are from Friday’s WWE live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title match between Bianca Belair (c) and Becky Lynch ended with in a no contest as Bayley interfered. Belair and Lynch double team Bayley and chased her away from the ring.
PWMania

Producers From WWE SmackDown Revealed (12/30/22), Backstage Notes

The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Bray Wyatt in ring promo was produced by Road Dogg. * Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Adam Pearce. * SmackDown Women’s Title Match Ronda Rousey...
HARTFORD, CT
tjrwrestling.net

Shinsuke Nakamura Deafeated The Great Muta At NOAH The New Year 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura headed to Japan to defeat The Great Muta in a big match to start 2023. It is a rare sight to see WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling in Japan on a show that wasn’t put on WWE, but that’s what happened at NOAH The New Year 2023. The event took place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan on January 1st.
bodyslam.net

Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses His Status For Wrestle Kingdom 17

Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against The Great Muta at the NOAH The New Year show on January 1st, 2023. After a hard-fought battle, it was Nakamura who stood tall and won the match. With Nakamura currently staying in Japan, many fans wondered whether he will make his way to Wrestle...
bodyslam.net

Dax Harwood And Anthony Henry Working Through Injuries

Dax Harwood and Anthony Henry are both banged up, but working through injuries. According to a new report by Fighful Select, Dax Harwood is working hurt and is still banged up from his match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view against The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match in December 2022. Harwood was reportedly injured after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy