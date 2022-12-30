Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Lee England Jr., WWE Now, Ospreay/NJPW Interview | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 30, 2022. - Shinsuke Nakamura has reunited with Lee England Jr., the Violinist who played him to the ring at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II:. - John Cena joins Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: WWE Now, Dec. 30,...
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
nodq.com
What happened during John Cena’s match on the final WWE Smackdown of 2022
In the main event of WWE Smackdown on December 30th 2022, John Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens against the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. The crowd was firmly behind Cena and chanted his name. Owens worked most of the match and Reigns prevented Cena from getting a hot tag. Cena eventually got the tag and cleaned house. Cena and Owens hit stereo five knuckle shuffles to Reigns and Zayn. Cena hit Reigns with an attitude adjustment and Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner.
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Wrestling Unboxing Live V Results (12/30/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 147: Unboxing Live V event on December 30 from The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. You can read the full results for the show below. – CPF def. Dan Maloney, Luke Jacobs, Mad Kurt and Man Like Del Boy (Doris) – Charles Crowley def. MAGGOT.
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results from Toronto, Canada 12/30/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title match between Bianca Belair (c) and Becky Lynch ended with in a no contest as Bayley interfered. Belair and Lynch double team Bayley and chased her away from the ring.
PWMania
Producers From WWE SmackDown Revealed (12/30/22), Backstage Notes
The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Bray Wyatt in ring promo was produced by Road Dogg. * Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Adam Pearce. * SmackDown Women’s Title Match Ronda Rousey...
tjrwrestling.net
Shinsuke Nakamura Deafeated The Great Muta At NOAH The New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura headed to Japan to defeat The Great Muta in a big match to start 2023. It is a rare sight to see WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling in Japan on a show that wasn’t put on WWE, but that’s what happened at NOAH The New Year 2023. The event took place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan on January 1st.
411mania.com
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results Toronto, Canada 12.30.22: Rollins vs. Balor Steel Cage Match
– WWE continued its Live Holiday Tour last night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Raw-brand house show was held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Below are some results from the WWE Live Holiday Tour show, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch ended...
PWMania
What Happened Before Friday’s WWE SmackDown Went On-Air, Dark Match, Titus O’Neal
Before Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE held a dark match. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li prior to the show. Morgan pinned Li after the ObLIVion in the end. Titus O’Neal appeared after the match to get the audience excited for the episode....
bodyslam.net
Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses His Status For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against The Great Muta at the NOAH The New Year show on January 1st, 2023. After a hard-fought battle, it was Nakamura who stood tall and won the match. With Nakamura currently staying in Japan, many fans wondered whether he will make his way to Wrestle...
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood And Anthony Henry Working Through Injuries
Dax Harwood and Anthony Henry are both banged up, but working through injuries. According to a new report by Fighful Select, Dax Harwood is working hurt and is still banged up from his match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view against The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match in December 2022. Harwood was reportedly injured after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.
Comments / 0