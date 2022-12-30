Read full article on original website
Outscored on the season, Vikings have plenty of doubters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This isn’t how the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings hoped to perform as they get ready for the playoffs. Minnesota (12-4) won the division title thanks to 11 victories in one-score games, but the Vikings have also suffered a few lopsided losses that raise questions about their ability to make a postseason run.
Wentz, Commanders lose to Browns, eliminated from contention
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Fans booed Carson Wentz and chanted for Taylor Heinicke to no avail while it was becoming abundantly clear Ron Rivera's quarterback change backfired on the Washington Commanders. It snowballed so badly, it turned into a loss and the end of their playoff chances.
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Gatorade bath for the head coach returned. Fans counted down the final seconds and there were fireworks above MetLife Stadium at the final tick. Tears were shed in the locker room. Yes, the New York Giants are finally back in the playoffs.
Weary Rams hit NFL low with 11th loss by defending champion
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday. With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games.
Ekeler has 2 TDs, reaches 100 catches as Chargers rout Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On a day when Austin Ekeler accomplished a receiving milestone, it was his running that paved the way for the Los Angeles Chargers to keep rolling toward the postseason. Ekeler rushed for 122 yards, scored two touchdowns and became the fifth running back with 100...
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game.
Steelers still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens
BALTIMORE (AP) — A lot still has to go right for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs. After what happened this weekend, would you dare count them out?
Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff has played nearly mistake-free football for two months and his decision-making, along with a much-improved defense, has put the Detroit Lions in a position that seemed unfathomable at the end of October. Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to...
Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about...
Bills, Bengals AFC showdown highlighted by Allen vs. Burrow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Had he not been traded to Buffalo two months ago, Bills running back Nyheim Hines knows exactly where he would have been on Monday night. Hynes would be glued to his TV watching the first of what could be many-more-to-come duels between two of the NFL’s rising star quarterbacks in Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.
Saints win 20-10 in Philly, deny Eagles top spot in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts held a clipboard, wore a headset and paced the sideline with the same the look of consternation on his face as furious Philly fans in the stands as their stress tightened in another Eagles loss without the franchise quarterback. Hurts and the Eagles didn't...
Amari Cooper shows value to Browns with 2 TDs vs Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Just because Amari Cooper is no longer in the NFC East does not mean he's done tormenting the Washington Commanders. Cooper had two touchdowns among his three catches and 105 yards receiving in the Cleveland Browns' 24-10 victory Sunday in a spoiler role against a team fighting to make the playoffs. Deshaun Watson completed TD passes of 46 and 33 yards to Cooper, who showed his value to the Browns and perhaps a glimpse of what's to come after not making the playoffs this season.
Injury-plagued Dolphins still alive despite latest setback
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Skylar Thompson didn’t have much time to react after another Miami Dolphins quarterback exited with an injury. “I got like two throws," the rookie said. "It was quick, but it’s part of the job.”
Panthers' division title hopes dashed in 30-24 loss to Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carolina fired its coach after a 1-4 start, then traded star running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Somehow, the Panthers managed to play themselves back into the race for the NFC South championship. They came into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay controlling their own destiny, but a 30-24 loss ended the Panthers' division title hopes.
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
Brady, Bucs rally to beat Panthers 30-24, clinch NFC South
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs, confident they're still capable of making this a special season. Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, and Bucs (8-8) erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit for the second week in a row to clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his legendary 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title.
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Koo kicks short field goal, Falcons edge Arizona 20-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder is still searching for his first touchdown pass three games into his career. Getting his first win, however, felt pretty good.
Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game
DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be...
