Citrus County Chronicle
Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts, but left the game late in the third period.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bey beats buzzer with 3, Pistons beat Warriors 122-119
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The final play had been drawn for Bojan Bogdanovic, then Saddiq Bey suddenly found the ball in his hands with no time to think, so he just let it fly. Bey hit a 3-pointer falling backward as time expired after Golden State's Klay Thompson tied it on a 3 with 2.3 seconds left, sending the Detroit Pistons past the Warriors 122-119 on Wednesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Without Embiid, 76ers push past Pacers 129-126 in OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night. Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He...
Citrus County Chronicle
Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly
Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly Wednesday night. Phoenix and Cleveland weren’t much better. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night to end a four-game slide. “Feels great,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That’s what we have been talking about. We have to close...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114
NEW YORK (AP) — Asked before the game about his team's victory over the Knicks last week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was quick to note that Jalen Brunson didn't play. What a difference he made in the rematch.
Citrus County Chronicle
Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley couldn't remember the last time he made a winning shot. He'll never forget his first one in the NBA.
Citrus County Chronicle
Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak.
Citrus County Chronicle
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
