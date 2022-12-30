ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts, but left the game late in the third period.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bey beats buzzer with 3, Pistons beat Warriors 122-119

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The final play had been drawn for Bojan Bogdanovic, then Saddiq Bey suddenly found the ball in his hands with no time to think, so he just let it fly. Bey hit a 3-pointer falling backward as time expired after Golden State's Klay Thompson tied it on a 3 with 2.3 seconds left, sending the Detroit Pistons past the Warriors 122-119 on Wednesday night.
DETROIT, MI
Without Embiid, 76ers push past Pacers 129-126 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night. Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly

Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly Wednesday night. Phoenix and Cleveland weren’t much better. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night to end a four-game slide. “Feels great,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That’s what we have been talking about. We have to close...
ATLANTA, GA
Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak.
ORLANDO, FL
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX

