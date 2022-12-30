Read full article on original website
Related
There’s No Way to Repair Marriage Without Repairing Men
Every now and then you see a statistic that illustrates a societal challenge in stark terms. Yesterday, Brad Wilcox, the director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, tweeted data from the Current Population Survey showing that 95 percent of upper-income moms are married, 76 percent of middle-income moms are married, and only 35 percent of lower-income moms are married.
5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
Moms react to viral video showing labor, delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
Upworthy
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
Passenger Telling Mom to Control Toddler on Flight Dragged: 'Shut Them Up'
A man has been slammed for shouting expletives at a pregnant mom and her child. One Mumsnet user wrote, "You should have accidentally spilled a drink on him."
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
Opinion: When A Partner is Losing Interest In The Relationship There Are Signals
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Terminally-ill woman refuses to include 'debt-ridden' parents in her will
Is it ever fair to exclude one’s parents from receiving an inheritance?. Life comes with many twists and turns, and one of the more devastating surprises is when a loved one is diagnosed with an illness that has no cure.
Turn A Stubborn Toddler Into A Helper With These Magic Words
Certainly we all remember that feeling of being a kid and balking at almost any request for help, simply on principal. I remember rejecting all kinds of opportunities to do good things that I’d enjoy — helping my mother decorate a cake or entertain my sister while my parents were trying to work — simply because as a kid, you identify strange opportunities to be the master of your own destiny. For a stubborn toddler navigating their world, this — surprise, surprise — often includes flat-out refusing to do almost anything asked of you.
My twin babies failed sleep school 3 times. When they were 18 months we decided to ignore all the advice, and we finally got sleep.
When my twin baby boys weren't sleeping, my wife and I took them to sleep school. After three sleep schools didn't work, we found our own solution.
Best friends who experienced pregnancy together give birth just two days apart at the same hospital
Shauna Wheeler, 41, and Ivy Chichester, 37, from Richmond, Virginia, gave birth just two days apart. The best friends are hopeful their children will echo their footsteps and become friends.
I Got Pregnant Before I Could Legally Drink. Here’s What It’s Like To Be The ‘Young Mom.’
"While my peers were hoping to pass their final exams, I was hoping my baby would sleep through the night."
psychologytoday.com
3 Unmet Basic Needs and Their Effects on Our Relationships
Schemas formed in childhood go hand in hand with how consistently a child receives their most basic needs. Traumatic experiences often leave a child with “holes” in their emotional development that remain unmet even when they are adults. A lack of love in childhood can place an adult...
Twins Have Huge Size Difference at Birth and It Has Kept Up Well Into Toddlerhood
They are both growing at their own speed.
The Joy of a Good and Healthy Romantic Relationship
A romantic relationship is a mutually consenting relationship in which partners express affection and intimacy toward one another. It is a passionate interpersonal relationship that involves emotional and/or physical closeness. There could be sexual or nonsexual intimacy. It is the desire of everyone to have and enjoy a healthy romantic relationship with his/her partner.
Woman Refuses to Go Out with Sister and New Baby, "It's a Chore"
Should a person ever have someone else’s baby forced on them?. Newborn babies are a lot of work, and that's a reason why family members may come to the aid and support of a new parent who is juggling the responsibility of a new baby.
Female Southern Pied Babblers Seem to Get Stupider as They Have More Babies
Researchers have discovered something strange about female southern pied babblers, a small black-and-white bird found in Africa's dry savannah: the more chicks that they have over the years, the less smart they seem to get. As these birds age, they typically produce more offspring each year. Meanwhile, according to a series of controlled tests conducted by researchers from the University of Western Australia, their cognitive ability declines. This findings suggest intelligence and reasoning comes at a cost in energy. In animals where energy and resources are at a premium, the survival of the next generation has priority. "Analyzing over 10 years of breeding...
Comments / 0