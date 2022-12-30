The bereaved family of a young girl have donated Christmas presents to the children’s ward where she spent so much of her life.Paige Coffey, who died in July after suffering ill health for most of her life, spent a lot of time on Ward M at Morriston Hospital in Swansea where staff became like family to her.Her parents Danielle and Daniel, together with their families and friends, wanted to repay the ward for their support and raised £5,500 to buy Christmas presents.Amongst the items delivered to the hospital were 11 flat-screen TVs, iPads, travel mugs for nurses, countless toys and...

9 DAYS AGO