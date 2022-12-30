Read full article on original website
BBC
Telford community supermarket broken into on Christmas Eve
Volunteers at a community grocery store say they are shocked and heartbroken after a break-in on Christmas Eve. Windows and TV screens were smashed at the hub at the All Nations Church, in Ketley, Telford, while musical instruments were stolen from the church. The damage was discovered on Christmas Day.
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
BBC
Telford food bank volunteers feel vulnerable after raid
Volunteers at a community grocery say a break-in on Christmas morning has left them feeling "vulnerable" and worried about security. Sarah Kaul from the set-up at All Nations Church in Telford said: "It certainly wasn't the kind of Christmas that we thought we might get." Clearing up the damage had...
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Woman shares how she's managed to do Christmas for completely free
The most wonderful time of the year is often the most expensive, but it turns out that this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, one savvy mum has revealed how she managed to do Christmas completely for free - and yes, we're including the dinner. Maddy Alexander-Grout explained...
Family donates Christmas presents to hospital which cared for daughter
The bereaved family of a young girl have donated Christmas presents to the children’s ward where she spent so much of her life.Paige Coffey, who died in July after suffering ill health for most of her life, spent a lot of time on Ward M at Morriston Hospital in Swansea where staff became like family to her.Her parents Danielle and Daniel, together with their families and friends, wanted to repay the ward for their support and raised £5,500 to buy Christmas presents.Amongst the items delivered to the hospital were 11 flat-screen TVs, iPads, travel mugs for nurses, countless toys and...
BBC
Poole food bank sets record helping people in need
A food bank has set a new record for the number of parcels it has distributed as it prepares to give out its Christmas hampers. Poole food bank gave out 32 parcels in less than three hours on Tuesday, it has boxed up the same number of festive hampers for the weekend.
Power cuts, Haribo and stew: UK rowers brave mid-Atlantic Christmas
Rowers from the UK enjoyed reindeer stew and endured a power failure on Christmas Day as they steered a course across the Atlantic Ocean. Three fathers – Steve Woolley, 47, from Harrogate, Neil Furminger, 58, and Matt Garman, 53, both from Seaford in East Sussex – and solo rower Lara Vafiadis, 33, from Malvern in Worcestershire, are crewing two of the boats in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil: Tribute to Ron Fealey after Christmas Eve death
Family of an 82-year-old man who died after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve have paid tribute to the gym-loving great-grandfather. Ron Fealey died of his injuries in hospital after the incident on Avenue De Clichy, Merthyr Tydfil. A 31-year-old woman has been bailed after being stopped on...
womansday.com
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Norfolk lifeboatman gets British Empire Medal
A retired lifeboat helmsman who now volunteers as boathouse manager has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to maritime safety. Ted Luckin, 93, joined Cromer Lifeboat in 1960 as a mechanic and tractor driver and took charge of the Norfolk town's new inshore lifeboat in 1964. It is...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Amazing Grace: How the town of Olney created a world-famous hymn
People are being encouraged to sing Amazing Grace on New Year's Day to mark the 250th anniversary of the day its words were first delivered. How did the famous hymn come to be written in a Buckinghamshire market town?. Long known for hosting the world's oldest pancake race, Olney also...
