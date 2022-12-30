Read full article on original website
BBC
Construction of new railway station to begin early 2023
Construction work on a new train station in Bristol is due to begin early in 2023. The station, at Ashley Down, will be between Temple Meads and Filton Abbey Wood, with services eventually running to the new YTL Arena in Filton. It will be built on Station Road, just south...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship
Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was reportedly denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae, or small animals. This...
BBC
Barcombe: Seven people rescued after removing flood barriers
Seven people have been rescued after removing warning barriers and driving along a flooded road. They had moved the road blocks aside in an attempt to drive along Barcombe Mills Road in Barcombe, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
Engine issue leaves 300 passengers bound for Sydney stuck on remote island
United Airlines flight 839 from the US to Sydney was forced to land at Pago Pago airport on American Samoa after an engine issue, leaving 300 passengers stuck waiting for another aircraft.
