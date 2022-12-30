Gallatin Police Searching for Aggravated Assault Suspects Considered Armed and Dangerous

photos from Gallatin Police

The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Demarcion Lyles, AKA Lil Hype – Lyles has a warrant on file for Aggravated Assault and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Brandon Williams, AKA BAM – Williams has a warrant on file for Aggravated Assault and should also be considered armed and dangerous. He also currently has a “Failure to Appear” out of Sumner County.

If anyone has information on either of these subjects’ location, please contact Investigator Digby at [email protected]