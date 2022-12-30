ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin Police Searching for Aggravated Assault Suspects Considered Armed and Dangerous

By Andrea Hinds
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago
photos from Gallatin Police

The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Demarcion Lyles, AKA Lil Hype – Lyles has a warrant on file for Aggravated Assault and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Brandon Williams, AKA BAM – Williams has a warrant on file for Aggravated Assault and should also be considered armed and dangerous. He also currently has a “Failure to Appear” out of Sumner County.

If anyone has information on either of these subjects’ location, please contact Investigator Digby at [email protected]

