ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Here’s what 30 minutes on an exercise bike can do to your body

By Mollie Davies
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFEZQ_0jyPC40A00

Whether you’ve just added one of the best exercise bikes to your home, or you’re kick-starting a new workout routine, get ready to reap the rewards. Exercise bikes are a popular piece of home gym equipment — they don’t need to be replaced constantly, and even if you opt for the likes of the Peloton Bike or the Peloton Bike Plus , the monthly subscription is cheaper than most gym memberships. Plus, you can even pedal whilst watching television. But what are the benefits of regular cycling, and are exercise bikes good for weight loss?

For those who are looking to lose weight, you should aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio activity at least five days per week, or at least 25 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity three days per week. If you’re looking to increase muscle, you should keep to around three days of HIIT a week, but focus on shorter and even more high-intensity sessions.

The bike will help to work particular muscles and can be beneficial for several parts of your body and health system. But, there are also things to keep an eye out for. We spoke with Physical Therapist Anthony Maritato, of Choose PT 1st , to find out exactly what 30 minutes on an exercise bike does to your body.

What muscles do you work on an exercise bike?

“When it comes to riding an exercise bike the main muscle groups you are working include the quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteals,” says Maritato.

The quadriceps are the four main muscles on the front of your upper leg. This group includes the rectus femoris, the vastus lateralis, the vastus intermedius, and the vastus medialis muscles.

The hamstrings are the muscles behind the upper leg and include the semitendinosus, semimembranosus, and biceps femoris muscles.

The gluteals are the powerhouse muscle group of the hip. This is often referred to as the buttock and includes gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus.

When cycling with the correct form, you can also work the abs. Plus, a recent study found that “stationary cycling exercise relieves pain and improves sport function in individuals with knee osteoarthritis,” so it might even be a safer choice than other forms of cardio for those suffering from knee pain.

Is an exercise bike good for weight loss?

Maritato explains that weight loss may be achieved in many ways from reducing caloric intake to increasing caloric expenditure and many variations in between.

A common recipe for weight loss includes burning 250 calories more per day while you consume 250 calories less per day to create a 500 calories per day deficit. After seven days this equals 3,500 calories which equate to approximately 1lbs of fat loss per week.

Riding an exercise bike is a wonderful method of weight loss for several reasons:

  • It is a form of non-impact cardiovascular exercise that may be performed indoors
  • It is easy to adjust the intensity of exercise and duration of exercise with each exercise session
  • It is reasonably affordable
  • Exercise bikes come in a variety of models and sizes allowing exercises with various body types to easily adjust the exercise bike to fit your body

Here’s more on how to lose weight using an exercise bike .

What can 30 minutes on an exercise bike do to your body?

There are a number of different benefits to jumping on a stationary bike regularly, these include:

Reduce Chronic Low Back Pain: Low-intensity continuous exercise like riding an exercise bike may reduce chronic low back pain. Studies have found that riding an exercise bike for 30 minutes may improve the cardiovascular system, desensitize lumbar structures, increase circulation, and reduce stiffness.

Improved Mood and Brain Function : While we don’t fully understand the exact mechanism for how regular exercise improves mood and cognition, there is a growing body of evidence to support this hypothesis. Several studies suggest that exercise may have a beneficial effect on hormone regulation. Other studies look at how exercise may help a person to feel healthier, stronger, and empowered.

Improved Sleep : In a 2012 study , sleep data across 305 total participants was analyzed and the research suggested that participation in an exercise training program has moderately positive effects on sleep quality in middle-aged and older adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zDbe_0jyPC40A00

(Image credit: Getty)

Who should avoid riding an exercise bike?

The most common injuries sustained using an exercise bike are either overuse injuries like tendinitis or bursitis, or mechanical injuries related to improper fitting of the bike to the rider.

Tendinitis and bursitis are acute inflammatory conditions in which the tendon or bursae become inflamed. This could happen when you increase intensity or duration too quickly, or when an exerciser neglects recovery time between workouts.

It is often hard to know how much is too much, but one rule of thumb is to look for signs of acute inflammation and overtraining . These signs may include pain with palpation, decreased range of motion, increased stiffness, and declining performance.

The common causes of injuries on an exercise bike are:

  • Low back pain attributed to the seat being too close to the pedals and the lumbar spine experiencing too much lumbar flexion
  • Knee pain attributed to the seat being too low and experiencing excessive knee flexion
  • Neck and shoulder pain attributed to too much strain on the upper body
  • Wrist pain attributed to ill-fitting handlebars

If you are adding an exercise bike to your home, it’s a good idea to invest in a pair of the best indoor cycling shoes. It’s also important to point out that the best exercise is what’s right for you and your body. If you don’t enjoy cycling, there are other forms of cardio that might be better suited to you. Take a look at our treadmill vs exercise bike face-off here.

Looking for more inspiration? Read what happened when one TG staffer went from not exercising to one month on a Peloton .

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
Parade

The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists

Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
shefinds

Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)

Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
shefinds

These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say

When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
shefinds

2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning

Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
shefinds

The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss

What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
StyleCaster

This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy