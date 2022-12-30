ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Cyber harassment, trespassing, warrants

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 20. Caleb Aguilar-Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant and an outside felony warrant in...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Auburn Union School District school consolidation decision approaching fast

There are only a few more public meetings before the Auburn Union School District Board of Trustees are scheduled to decide how to consolidate their district from five schools to three next week. The district is preparing for its second year of deep cuts after the Placer County Office of...
AUBURN, CA
Bulldogs place seventh in Reno

Folsom High had four wrestlers place at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno last week, as the Bulldogs took seventh out of 77 teams at the big tournament featuring teams from the six states. Elias Rivera placed second at 115 pounds, while Kay Yi-Berg (108), Ryland Smith (144) and Colin...
FOLSOM, CA
Athlete of the Week: Alicia Osegueda scores two goals for the Lady Zebras against Rocklin High

The Lincoln High girls’ soccer team is entering the new year with a 3-3-1 record, following a 4-4 draw against Rocklin High on Dec. 29. The Lady Zebras were aided to that result by the play of sophomore Alicia Osegueda, who scored the first two goals for the team in the contest. Osegueda went on to score five goals in the Zebras’ 9-1 win over Golden Sierra High on Monday night.
LINCOLN, NE

