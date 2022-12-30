Read full article on original website
Postgame Podcast: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20, Sugar Bowl
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC's Cole Carmody. The boys wrap up Kansas State's 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at Caesers Superdome on Saturday in New Orleans. The Postgame Podcast is sponsored by CattyShackGolf.com. Sign up for GoPowercat...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl
Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
Freshman Report: Which Alabama true freshmen played vs. K-State
BOL breaks down the true freshmen that entered the game in the Tide’s final contest of the season.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Daily Delivery: Don't be surprised if many Kansas State players return for 2023
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The theme of K-State's focus on playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday showed up at the second day of press conferences in New Orleans. These Wildcats are bonded and eager to play more football together, starting with the Sugar Bowl and quite possibly into next season if the talk of significant players returning from 2023 turns into reality.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban gets honest about Kansas State motivation
On the rare occasion that Alabama doesn’t reach the College Football Playoff, they have struggled when they aren’t playing for a national championship. Alabama fans and head coach Nick Saban hope that isn’t the case Saturday when the Tide faces Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite...
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message
Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
apr.org
Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on
Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Alabama man killed after car strikes tree on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama man was killed on New Year’s Eve when his car struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:25 p.m. Saturday, and claimed the life of a Thorsby, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Michael D....
Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. “We are...
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole
An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
WSFA
Montgomery’s weather history on New Year’s
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wild weather may be an understatement when describing what Montgomery has seen on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The data we have goes all the way back to the late 1800s. Everything from accumulating snow to drenching rain and thunderstorms has occurred....
American Airlines ground crew employee reportedly killed on ramp at airport in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An American Airlines ground crew employee was reportedly killed on a ramp at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama Saturday. The Montgomery Regional Airport released a statement on Twitter Saturday evening, confirming that at around 3 p.m., a ground crew piedmont employee with American Airlines was involved in a deadly incident. They said that there is no additional information at this time.
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
WSFA
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
