Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Postgame Podcast: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20, Sugar Bowl

Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC's Cole Carmody. The boys wrap up Kansas State's 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at Caesers Superdome on Saturday in New Orleans. The Postgame Podcast is sponsored by CattyShackGolf.com. Sign up for GoPowercat...
MANHATTAN, KS
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Don't be surprised if many Kansas State players return for 2023

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The theme of K-State's focus on playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday showed up at the second day of press conferences in New Orleans. These Wildcats are bonded and eager to play more football together, starting with the Sugar Bowl and quite possibly into next season if the talk of significant players returning from 2023 turns into reality.
MANHATTAN, KS
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban gets honest about Kansas State motivation

On the rare occasion that Alabama doesn’t reach the College Football Playoff, they have struggled when they aren’t playing for a national championship. Alabama fans and head coach Nick Saban hope that isn’t the case Saturday when the Tide faces Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message

Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve

An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
apr.org

Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on

Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole

An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery’s weather history on New Year’s

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wild weather may be an understatement when describing what Montgomery has seen on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The data we have goes all the way back to the late 1800s. Everything from accumulating snow to drenching rain and thunderstorms has occurred....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSOC Charlotte

American Airlines ground crew employee reportedly killed on ramp at airport in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An American Airlines ground crew employee was reportedly killed on a ramp at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama Saturday. The Montgomery Regional Airport released a statement on Twitter Saturday evening, confirming that at around 3 p.m., a ground crew piedmont employee with American Airlines was involved in a deadly incident. They said that there is no additional information at this time.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

