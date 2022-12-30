ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company Celebrates Two Years with New Lunch Spot

By Lee Rennick
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

While life was pretty much shut down in 2020, Ryan Jensen and Chris and Julie Morris decided it was time to launch their dream of having a brewery. They are now the owners of Ashland City’s first destination brewery, Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company, that sits on Main Street in the old King Automotive building.

Marrowbone Creek will be celebrating their second birthday in February of 2023, and they plan on continuing to offer their unique blend of experimental brews, great food, live entertainment and a mix of public and private events.

Chris Moore spent part of the pandemic looking for space for a possible taproom after moving to Ashland City from East Nashville, stumbling onto their current location while driving around to explore the city. Then the partners did a lot of the build-out and repair themselves. This included everything from plumbing and electric to redoing ceilings and floors.

Moore had looked into opening a taproom once before with some friends, after being a long-time home brewer, but the idea went back to his college days. The downtime during the pandemic provided the final impetus to go for it.

Ryan Jensen lost his job as event manager at The Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville when the tourist mainstay was forced to shut down with other bars and restaurants during the worst of the pandemic. Jensen has learned the craft brew business, but he has used his food and beverage knowledge from staging events to become the managing partner of Marrowbone Creek.

Starting with the front tap room, the trio then worked on the back part of the building, which now houses event space available for rental. Recently, they opened The Lunch Spot.

The menu for the brewery is pretty simple, with an assortment of pizzas, “sharables,” and a few kiddie offerings. Best-selling “sharables” include beer cheese and pretzels and French fries with house-made Nashville Hot Chicken sauce. The Lunch Spot has a larger but equally simple menu including fancy hot dogs; sandwiches; soup; chili; macaroni and cheese; and salads. A favorite here is the Mac Dog, which is a half-pound all-beef hot dog smothered in mac and cheese drizzled with tangy barbecue sauce.

For beer lovers, they have a Mug Club. Beginning on January 1, 2023, for $80, members receive a custom Mug Club t-shirt, a free pint on their birthday, $2 off growler refills, $20 off lights, $1 off House Pint Nights every Wednesday, a 20-ounce pour for the price of a 16-ounce pour, a punch card for every tenth beer free, a standing invitation to pre-release beer tastings and admission to their annual members-only party at the end of the year.

“We had the pretzels and a flatbread [pizza] that were both delicious,” said one reviewer. “We also had a Cidermosa and a flight of beers. Everything was yummy!! Ryan was so helpful and friendly. He took plenty of time to talk us through the food and drink menus and filled us in on the history of the building.”

Said another reviewer, “We had fun checking out the new place. [They have a] good selection of beer and hard cider. Genuinely nice staff [who] are actually engaged with the customer. [They are] happy to answer questions, make recommendations, etc.”

There is music on the weekends and trivia every Thursday night. They also like to be a part of community events, like their recent Christmas Parade watch party. In the summer they have an outdoor alfresco dining space.

Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company
240 South Main Street
Ashland City, Tennessee
(615) 953-0303
https://marrowbonebrewing.com/
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Friday, 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Sunday, noon until 9:00 p.m.
The Lunch Spot is open Wednesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The post Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company Celebrates Two Years with New Lunch Spot appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at  6:15 p.m. Music Note: The red […] The post What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cleanup begins after record crowd watches Music City Note Drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway after a record crowd watched the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall State Park on Sunday night. The rain headed toward Middle Tennessee on Monday night is not going to help in the cleanup efforts. It’s a big project restoring the park...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post. “We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the fermenter with real vanilla beans, […] The post Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
jambands

Widespread Panic Launch New Year’s Eve Run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

Last night, Dec. 30, Widespread Panic launched their New Year’s Eve run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The two-set performance presented by the Athens, Ga.-bred band was a mix of originals and select covers sourced from Traffic, Talking Heads, Neil Young, Buffalo Springfield and more. Widespread Panic’s Friday night show began with a rendition of J.J. Cale’s “Travelin’ Light,” followed by favored originals such as “Bust It Big” and “Rebirtha” into “Driving Song.” The evening’s second cover emerged next and was a take on Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” which segued into Jerry Joesph’s “Climb to Safety” and ultimately returned to the Traffic original, which initially kicked off the jam. Then, for the last number of the night’s first frame, the band ran through a hot take on Talking Head’s “Life During Wartime.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. Wyatt Moran and Well Kept Tuesday, January 3, 7:30 pm DRKMTTR, 1111 Dickerson […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Humorist and Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns to Nashville for One-Night Show This Spring

Spend An Evening with David Sedaris as the best-selling author returns to Nashville for a one-night show at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater on April 8. Tickets are on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in Downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have […] The post Humorist and Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns to Nashville for One-Night Show This Spring appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN

Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville

If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville. Shiners NYE at Woolworth Theatre 223 Rep. John Lewis Way N. 8:30 pm Join the Shiner family for this special edition of their family reunion. This over the top cirque meets comedy show is just what […] The post Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
NASHVILLE, TN
dayton.com

What did the cold temps do to plants?

This thought might not have been at the top of your list right before Christmas, but it was on mine – how will the cold snap affect our landscape plants? The best answer I can give today is that we will have to wait and see. We are likely...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH
Cheatham County Source

Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market

Country artist Jessie James Decker and former Tennessee Titans player Eric Decker have listed their Nashville home, reports Taste of Country.  The asking price is $10.3 million for the six bedroom, nine bathroom home with over 13,000 square feet. Purchased in 2019, the couple bought the home for $4.25 million. Sitting on almost three acres, […] The post Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy