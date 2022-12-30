ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Gladeville Market and Grill Offers Great Food with Country Atmosphere

By Lee Rennick
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Located at the intersection of Stewart’s Ferry Pike and McCreary Road in Wilson County, Gladeville Market and Grill is a family owned and operated meat and three-style restaurant offering quick and delicious meals for those on the go. It looks like a typical Tennessee country store. The kind where you just know they offer fried bologna sandwiches on good old white bread. And they do. There is a twist however, not all the food is Southern Comfort food. Owner Judy Yang also makes great Asian comfort food. They are known for great egg rolls and great fried catfish, and so much more.

Menus are different every day. They are put up on Facebook for those who want to know what’s available before they go. But whether the day’s menu offers General Tso’s Chicken or Teriyaki Chicken with Rice or Jambalaya or Polish Sausage or Lasagna or Quesadillas or their very popular fried Pork Chop, the reviews are always glowing. The offerings are truly international.

“I grew up in Gladeville,” said one reviewer, “that’s my childhood home so every once a blue moon I go through there to reminisce about the old days. Yesterday was the first time I [was] there in a long time and I was starving. All I’d seen was a Subway, which I had the day before. Then I [saw] what used to be a convenience store that said Market and Grill. I thought, … “I’ll give them a shot.” Always glad to help out a small business in my hometown. So glad I stopped!!! I honestly believe that was some of the best food I had in a while. I got a bacon cheeseburger and mozzarella sticks. Both were amazing!! I’ll be back, for sure. It’s worth the drive.”

Yang and her staff make everyone feels like they are family. One customer even tells of the time she felt really awful with a cold. She asked her son to go get a can of chicken noodle soup at the market. Once Yang heard of his mother’s illness, she whipped up chicken and dumplings with fresh carrots and celery. It was delicious, and she says she felt so much better thanks to Yang’s kind heart.

Every day there are a couple of meat offerings, vegetables like white beans and green beans, as well as good old macaroni and cheese, as well as a couple of dishes Yang makes to order, like Orange Chicken. She also usually offers burgers and chicken tenders.

They also do breakfast. Their Sunday brunch often draws families. They offer made-to-order omelets with a choice of stuffing, including sausage, bacon, ham or chicken as the meat; tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese as toppings and a choice of sides like grits, hash browns, home fries or oatmeal. Other breakfast options include Waffles, Steak and Eggs or their Breakfast Plate.

“[Gladeville Market and Grill] is fun to take the kids for a Saturday breakfast or simply to grab a coke,” said another reviewer.

For those who don’t make it to Gladeville Market and Grill’s brick and mortar restaurant, Yang brings her well loved food to the Wilson County Fair where the business has a food booth. They have followers who follow them to the fair.

“I eat here several times a week,” said one diner. “Breakfast is quick and made to order and lunch is amazing for a meat and three scenario. When they set up at the Fair, I headed over and saw them there, too.”

An unincorporated area in Wilson County, Gladeville is named for the surrounding cedar glades. It is located just off I-840, about 10 miles southeast of Mt. Juliet.  The area was founded in 1852 by Benjamin Hooker, Jr., and was big enough by 1855 to have a post office. Currently, it is best known as the home of the Nashville Superspeedway.

Gladeville Market and Grill
9034 Stewart’s Ferry Pike
Lebanon, Tennessee
(615) 470-5010
https://www.facebook.com/GladevilleMarket
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5:00 a.m until 8:00 p.m
Friday, 5:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, 6:00 a.m until 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

