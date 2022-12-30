Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market
Country artist Jessie James Decker and former Tennessee Titans player Eric Decker have listed their Nashville home, reports Taste of Country.
The asking price is $10.3 million for the six bedroom, nine bathroom home with over 13,000 square feet. Purchased in 2019, the couple bought the home for $4.25 million.
Sitting on almost three acres, the home is a gated estate, designed by renowned architect Ron Farris, built-in 2011 by Worcester Bryan. Other features include an at home gym, office, and studio with a heated pool.
Jessie James Decker competed on “Dancing with the Stars” this year and spent a few months on tour.
Compass Real Estate has the listing, see the photos here .
The post Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market appeared first on Wilson County Source .
Comments / 0