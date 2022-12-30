Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Related
WTOP
Jury finds daughter of former Cabinet official guilty in fatal stabbing of Maryland man
A Maryland jury found the daughter of a former director of national intelligence guilty in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery County man. Sophia Negroponte, 29, of D.C., was found guilty of second-degree murder nearly two years after the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, of Bethesda. Negroponte is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, and she faces up to 40 years in prison.
WTOP
Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.
WTOP
Child dead after Prince William Co. shooting; 4 injured
A child is dead and four other people injured after a shooting within a Dumfries, Virginia, home on Wednesday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said gunfire rang out at a residence in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. At a news briefing on...
WTOP
Md. new AG Anthony Brown seeks more authority to investigate civil rights violations, police misconduct
Former representative and lieutenant governor Anthony Brown was sworn in Tuesday as Maryland’s first Black attorney general, saying he plans to seek greater authority to investigate civil rights violations and police misconduct. “Make no mistake — my agenda is ambitious,” Brown said during an address from the floor of...
WTOP
Northern Va. man charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
A Northern Virginia man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve. Robert Williams Peters Jr., 23, of Woodbridge has been charged with second-degree murder and a gun charge in the killing of 42-year-old Nahom Beyene in Lorton, Fairfax County police announced in a news release Wednesday.
WTOP
1 injured in shooting at Summit Hills apartment complex
Montgomery County police said one person was injured during a shooting at a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex on New Year’s Day. At around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Summit Hills apartment complex in the 8500 block of 16th Street near East-West Highway.
WTOP
Police ID victims in Prince George’s County’s 1st death investigation of the year
Police have identified the two victims in Prince George’s County, Maryland’s first death investigation of the year. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42, were found with fatal injuries around 6 a.m. on Sunday on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton. Prince George’s County police said the two were in a relationship.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. offering free fitness passes for residents
With a new year underway, it’s usually a time for people to start their weight loss resolutions while getting over their “gymtimidation.” The department of recreation for Montgomery County, Maryland, has one way to help residents keep up with their goals: free fitness passes. Starting Monday, Montgomery...
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
WTOP
Suspect arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting death in La Plata
Police in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in La Plata late Saturday afternoon. In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer of La Plata has been arrested for the shooting death of 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.
WTOP
Plenty of smiles as Hogan, Franchot serve their last meeting on Maryland Board of Public Works
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) served their final meeting Wednesday on the Board of Public Works, an affair that included several congratulatory speeches as well as serious business.
WTOP
Attorney general announces Thomas Jefferson high school investigations
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law.
WTOP
Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president
Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job. Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.
WTOP
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring
For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
WTOP
Popular DC bagel shop Call Your Mother replaces Little Red Fox in Chevy Chase
The popular D.C. bagel shop and self-proclaimed “Jew-ish” deli, Call Your Mother, is opening its newest location in Chevy Chase, D.C., replacing popular bakery Little Red Fox, which closed last month. This will be Call Your Mother’s eighth location in just four years. The first location opened in...
WTOP
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
WTOP
Kapalua notebook: Zalatoris ready to return from back injury
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Will Zalatoris has gone more than four months since competing because of a back injury. That gave him plenty of time to contemplate a year of close calls capped off by his first win, and to learn about how his body works. “Probably more than...
Comments / 0