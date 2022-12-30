ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Jury finds daughter of former Cabinet official guilty in fatal stabbing of Maryland man

A Maryland jury found the daughter of a former director of national intelligence guilty in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery County man. Sophia Negroponte, 29, of D.C., was found guilty of second-degree murder nearly two years after the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, of Bethesda. Negroponte is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, and she faces up to 40 years in prison.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.
BETHESDA, MD
Child dead after Prince William Co. shooting; 4 injured

A child is dead and four other people injured after a shooting within a Dumfries, Virginia, home on Wednesday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said gunfire rang out at a residence in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. At a news briefing on...
DUMFRIES, VA
Northern Va. man charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

A Northern Virginia man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve. Robert Williams Peters Jr., 23, of Woodbridge has been charged with second-degree murder and a gun charge in the killing of 42-year-old Nahom Beyene in Lorton, Fairfax County police announced in a news release Wednesday.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
1 injured in shooting at Summit Hills apartment complex

Montgomery County police said one person was injured during a shooting at a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex on New Year’s Day. At around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Summit Hills apartment complex in the 8500 block of 16th Street near East-West Highway.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
Montgomery Co. offering free fitness passes for residents

With a new year underway, it’s usually a time for people to start their weight loss resolutions while getting over their “gymtimidation.” The department of recreation for Montgomery County, Maryland, has one way to help residents keep up with their goals: free fitness passes. Starting Monday, Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Suspect arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting death in La Plata

Police in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in La Plata late Saturday afternoon. In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer of La Plata has been arrested for the shooting death of 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.
LA PLATA, MD
Plenty of smiles as Hogan, Franchot serve their last meeting on Maryland Board of Public Works

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) served their final meeting Wednesday on the Board of Public Works, an affair that included several congratulatory speeches as well as serious business.
MARYLAND STATE
Attorney general announces Thomas Jefferson high school investigations

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law.
VIRGINIA STATE
Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president

Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job. Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.
COLUMBIA, MD
Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring

For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville

The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Kapalua notebook: Zalatoris ready to return from back injury

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Will Zalatoris has gone more than four months since competing because of a back injury. That gave him plenty of time to contemplate a year of close calls capped off by his first win, and to learn about how his body works. “Probably more than...
HAWAII STATE

