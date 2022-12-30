ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Why Brent Venables believes ‘winning will come’ for Sooners after Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State

By Mason Young, sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Punter Luke Elzinga, a Central Michigan transfer, commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from Central Michigan punter Luke Elzinga on Sunday. Elzinga, a redshirt junior in 2022, has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4 Grand Rapids, Michigan, product was a two-time All-MAC first-team selection by Pro Football Focus with the Chippewas. Elzinga averaged 42.4 yards per punt during his career.
NORMAN, OK
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

New restaurant and bars coming to the OKC area

New year, new bars and restaurants are planned for the OKC area. Bar K – huge indoor/outdoor dog park + bar and restaurant. Located on the Oklahoma River near RiversportOKC. Truck Yard – Large indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant on the southern part of the canal. Tiny Bubbles –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy