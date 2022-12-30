OU football: Why Brent Venables believes ‘winning will come’ for Sooners after Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State

Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Punter Luke Elzinga, a Central Michigan transfer, commits to Sooners
Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from Central Michigan punter Luke Elzinga on Sunday. Elzinga, a redshirt junior in 2022, has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4 Grand Rapids, Michigan, product was a two-time All-MAC first-team selection by Pro Football Focus with the Chippewas. Elzinga averaged 42.4 yards per punt during his career.
Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter
Luke Elzinga announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday after spending the previous three seasons with the Chippewas.
WATCH: Oklahoma 4-Star LB Signee Lewis Carter Interview
Oklahoma 4-star linebacker signee Lewis Carter met with the media at Under Armour Next All-America Game Media Day.
At Oklahoma, Tough Times Laid the Foundation for a Bright Future: 'We’re Scarred Up'
Losing isn't ever in the Sooners' plans, but this season's failures should produce callouses that lead to future success under Brent Venables.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 final takeaways from Sooners' nail biting 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas in Norman
Down 64-62 with 26 seconds left, Oklahoma had a chance to take a lead. Freshman guard Milos Uzan shot an open 3-pointer, but the attempt bounced off the rim. The miss forced the Sooners to foul as the shot clock disappeared. OU scored a pair of quick layups late, but...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following OU's 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners thrash West Virginia 98-77 on road to open Big 12 play
No. 20 Oklahoma (11-1) defeated West Virginia(9-3) 98-77 on Saturday afternoon to begin Big 12 play. The Sooners were led by senior guard Ana Llanusa, who scored a season-high 28 points, on 11-for-13 shooting. She also added five assists and six rebounds in the win. Junior forward Skylar Vann led...
WATCH: Oklahoma Signee Jacobe Johnson Under Armour All-America Interview
Watch the exclusive AllSooners interview with Sooners defensive back (and wide receiver and small forward) Jacobe Johnson from Under Armour All-America practice in Orlando.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
Class 2A Dale takes down 5A school Tulsa Memorial for Tournament of Champions boys title
By Christian Potts TULSA - David stared into the eyes of Goliath one more time, and once again had true aim. The Dale Pirates, the top-ranked team from Class 2A, capped a tremendous three-day run by taking down Class 5A No. 2 Tulsa Memorial, 59-52, in the championship game of the 57th ...
okctalk.com
New restaurant and bars coming to the OKC area
New year, new bars and restaurants are planned for the OKC area. Bar K – huge indoor/outdoor dog park + bar and restaurant. Located on the Oklahoma River near RiversportOKC. Truck Yard – Large indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant on the southern part of the canal. Tiny Bubbles –...
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
‘They were in bad shape’: Double shooting aftermath unfolds in Braum’s parking lot
A man has been arrested in Friday morning’s double shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City that sent two men to the hospital.
