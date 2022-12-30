ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Shadowdancer andy
2d ago

We people in Arizona are not going to let Hobbs turn this state into a typical democratic state. If she tries there will be a rebellion among the populace. Hobbs is not going to be a popular governor and she better not try to turn this state upside down.

prunehead
2d ago

Rediculous masking.....we the people are so over it. I will not spend a nickel in any business that requires masks.

Steve
2d ago

Freedom is a thing of the past in Arizona. This new administration that stole its way in, is not a friend of free society.

Community Policy