ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Flooding Updates: flash flood warning extended, Highway 99 closed near Elk Grove

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
ELK GROVE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area

An atmospheric river barreled into Northern California early Saturday, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the Sacramento area. Some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. Although some rain arrived Friday, the storm system grew significantly more intense...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order

CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
CAMERON PARK, CA
ABC10

Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 14,000 customers without power in their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

NWS: Wettest New Year's Eve on record for parts of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is still reeling from what the National Weather Service said was one of the wettest New Year's Eves on record for parts of the city. According to Scott Rowe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the area saw one of the worst storms of 2022, hydrologically speaking, on New Year's Eve. 24-hour (midnight to midnight) rainfall records for the day were broken in Stockton, Modesto and parts of Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple water rescues made in Amador County

(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District. The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49. The Jackson Fire Department has assisted […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy