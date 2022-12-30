Read full article on original website
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Storm Latest: Flooding closes Hwy 99 south of Elk Grove, evacuation warnings issued | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Problems still remain Sunday as the Sacramento region is drying out and cleaning up after Saturday brought flooding, evacuations, road closures and power outages. FLOODING. An evacuation warning was issued to people living in the areas of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, calling on...
Residents in Point Pleasant are evacuating due to imminent flooding in the area
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Residents in Point Pleasant near the Elk Grove area are under evacuation orders with emergency officials warning that flooding in the area is imminent. Engineers at the department of water resources estimate the water will hit the area around midnight. Officials are urging residents to get sandbags.
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
Flooding Updates: flash flood warning extended, Highway 99 closed near Elk Grove
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
Watch: KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan surveys Sacramento County flooding from LiveCopter 3
KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan joined LiveCopter 3 on Sunday to view flooding in parts of Sacramento County by air. He provided context for the dramatic images of inundated areas in Wilton, Twin Cities, along Highway 99 and at other parts of southern unincorporated Sacramento County. The footage captured...
Three levees breach on Cosumnes River causing flooding, closure of Highway 99 south of Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Sunday morning, according to Caltrans and emergency officials that spoke with local media. —Video Above: The American River in the Sierra Nevada during the atmospheric river Sacramento County officials confirmed to FOX40 News that three levees […]
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
Cars caught in flooding on Highway 99 in Sacramento County, reports say
One is dead and dozens needed to be rescued as their cars got stuck on Highway 99 in Sacramento County due to flooding.
Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area
An atmospheric river barreled into Northern California early Saturday, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the Sacramento area. Some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. Although some rain arrived Friday, the storm system grew significantly more intense...
San Joaquin County likely to issue local emergency proclamation, officials say
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services is expected to declare a local emergency as damage from a New Year's Eve winter storm is assessed, according to the city of Lodi. Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services,...
“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
Sacramento County proclaims state of emergency for winter storms
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County proclaimed a winter storm state of emergency, Saturday evening. The emergency was proclaimed because Sacramento County is affected by "a public calamity, flood or natural disasters" when the Board of Supervisors was not in session. The board will ratify the proclamation within a...
Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order
CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 14,000 customers without power in their...
NWS: Wettest New Year's Eve on record for parts of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is still reeling from what the National Weather Service said was one of the wettest New Year's Eves on record for parts of the city. According to Scott Rowe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the area saw one of the worst storms of 2022, hydrologically speaking, on New Year's Eve. 24-hour (midnight to midnight) rainfall records for the day were broken in Stockton, Modesto and parts of Sacramento.
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
Multiple water rescues made in Amador County
(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District. The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49. The Jackson Fire Department has assisted […]
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
1 person found dead in flooded car off Dillard Road near Hwy 99
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was found dead in a car Sunday morning off Dillard Road near Highway 99, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. A fire department spokesperson said they don't know the circumstances of the death and what led up to it at this time. Fire...
