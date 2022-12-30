Grant McCasland cited the past on Thursday night as he tried to put a tough loss to Florida Atlantic into context. UNT was in position to wrap up a win over the Owls when it went up by nine with just 5:24 left. The Mean Green didn't score again in a 50-46 loss that snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped UNT to 1-1 in Conference USA play.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO