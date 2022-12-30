Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and VehiclesLarry LeasePlano, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
UNT basketball pregame: Mean Green vs. FIU at the Super Pit
Last game: Florida Atlantic 50, UNT 46; FIU 69, Florida College 64. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored four points in UNT's loss to FAU on 2-for-10 shooting from the field. He has seen his offensive production fall off while scoring six points in UNT's last two games combined. He is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
UNT aiming to bounce back from tough loss in game against Florida International
Grant McCasland cited the past on Thursday night as he tried to put a tough loss to Florida Atlantic into context. UNT was in position to wrap up a win over the Owls when it went up by nine with just 5:24 left. The Mean Green didn't score again in a 50-46 loss that snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped UNT to 1-1 in Conference USA play.
Source: UNT set to hire Jon Cooper as offensive line coach
North Texas is set to hire Jon Cooper as its offensive line coach, a move that will compete Eric Morris' first on-field coaching staff. Cooper spent last season as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma. He previously coached at Central Florida, Arkansas and Western Carolina. A source with knowledge of the...
TCU, Max Duggan still fighting for respect ahead of CFP championship against Georgia
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The scene is glitzier and the stakes are winner-take-all. Even as TCU begins preparation for the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the theme remains the same. By this point, TCU knows it by heart. To spell it...
UNT set to add Demerick Gary as defensive line coach
Only a few years have passed since Demerick Gary was a thorn in North Texas' side while playing for one of the Mean Green's biggest rivals. Now the former SMU standout is headed to Denton to coach UNT's defensive line. A UNT source confirmed Friday that Gary is the latest addition to new coach Eric Morris' staff.
TWU continues winning streak at Arkansas-Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Texas Woman's basketball will ring in 2023 undefeated in the Lone Star Conference. TWU (10-1, 5-0) traveled to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (3-9, 1-5) on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers trailed just once on their way to an 86-75 win over the Lions. TWU...
Local colleges plan for growth, depth in 2023
This year was largely about local universities getting back to full steam after the COVID-19 pandemic sent many courses online. Behind the scenes, however, University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College continued to develop plans for the future. University of North Texas. While schools around...
Heart attacks spike during holiday season, Denton doctors say
While the end-of-year holiday season can bring joy, it also can lead to health complications for many at-risk patients. Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 is the most fatal week of the year when it comes to heart attack fatalities, with Christmas Day, Dec. 26 and New Year’s posing the biggest risk, according to the American Heart Association.
The business and housing stories we’ll be watching in 2023
This year has brought big stories to Denton County, from controversial business deals to residential disputes and new developments on the horizon. Here are a few of the stories we'll continue to watch closely next year. Core Scientific’s Denton deal. When the Denton City Council first approved a deal...
