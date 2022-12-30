ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney Crosby appointed as Officer to the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors

 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby is getting another award, this time for his service to his home country of Canada.

On Thursday, Crosby was appointed as an Officer in the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors for those who enrich the lives of others and make a difference.

Crosby's receiving the award for "being one of the greatest hockey players of all time, and for supporting community service initiatives for youth."

He'll get his insignia at a special ceremony.

