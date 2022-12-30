Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry finishes second in Allen, Texas, tournament
Airline senior Ernie Perry III finished second in the 126-pound weight class in the Texas Outlaws Tournament Saturday in Allen, Texas. Perry lost to Caio Aron of College Park (The Woodlands, Texas) 3-1 in the championship match. According to trackwrestling.com, Aron has a 28-1 record. Perry pinned his first two...
KTBS
Shooting at apartment send one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
ktalnews.com
Fire destroys Hendrix Place home
Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600 block of Hendrix after being dispatched to the residential fire around 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Fire destroys Hendrix Place home. Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600...
bossierpress.com
Clyde Airheart Comer
Ephesians 6:10 Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of his might. Mr. Clyde Airheart Comer, resident of Bossier City, Louisiana, went to be with his Lord peacefully on December the 26th at his home surrounded by family. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Comer was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 20, 1944 to Rufus Madison Comer and Charlotte Elizabeth Comer. He graduated high school from McCrory, Arkansas in 1962.
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
ktalnews.com
1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
q973radio.com
Spring Like Severe Weather Coming to the Shreveport Area on Monday
What a way to start 2023 — with severe spring like weather for the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex on Monday!. According to our weather partners at KTAL NBC 6, The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaTex included i a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. This will be monitored very closely. It is always wise to have a safety plan in case a warning is issued for your area.
KSLA
Tracking a severe weather threat for Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! A little cloudier and a little warmer today with highs in the mid-70s. There is a tiny chance for an isolated sprinkle but I wouldn’t cancel plans over them. Tonight, lows will drop to the 50s and 60s as cloud cover continues increasing.
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
KSLA
Sunny last day of 2022; stormy weather on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! There is some fog out there this morning so be mindful of that when traveling, we should see that lift by around 10 AM. Highs today will get near the 70-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will pass, the ski will look like a summer day, just won’t be as hot. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s.
KSLA
Severe storms to start your week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! It has been a pretty nice day to start off 2023, a little more cloud cover than I would have preferred but the forecast has been verified successfully. Lows tonight are going to drop to the low-60s with some light showers beginning to move in during the overnight hours, this is ahead of our next weather maker.
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
KSLA
Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Navy veteran who spent nearly 30 years in the service is picking up the pieces after losing his home in a fire. Dalton Hall says his grandfather, Harvey Hall, 78, has Parkinson’s, and losing his home has been devastating. The fire happened in the 800 block of Highway 160 near the Macedonia area on Dec. 27.
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including two juveniles and one adult, have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022. An altercation between two groups of minors resulted in roughly twenty rounds of gunfire, leaving one juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound.
ktalnews.com
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen
Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
KTBS
New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
KSLA
Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
