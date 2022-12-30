ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Shreveport, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Shreveport, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Minden High School basketball team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00.
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Shooting at apartment send one to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Fire destroys Hendrix Place home

Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600 block of Hendrix after being dispatched to the residential fire around 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Fire destroys Hendrix Place home. Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Clyde Airheart Comer

Ephesians 6:10 Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of his might. Mr. Clyde Airheart Comer, resident of Bossier City, Louisiana, went to be with his Lord peacefully on December the 26th at his home surrounded by family. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Comer was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 20, 1944 to Rufus Madison Comer and Charlotte Elizabeth Comer. He graduated high school from McCrory, Arkansas in 1962.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas

KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
MINDEN, LA
q973radio.com

Spring Like Severe Weather Coming to the Shreveport Area on Monday

What a way to start 2023 — with severe spring like weather for the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex on Monday!. According to our weather partners at KTAL NBC 6, The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaTex included i a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. This will be monitored very closely. It is always wise to have a safety plan in case a warning is issued for your area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tracking a severe weather threat for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! A little cloudier and a little warmer today with highs in the mid-70s. There is a tiny chance for an isolated sprinkle but I wouldn’t cancel plans over them. Tonight, lows will drop to the 50s and 60s as cloud cover continues increasing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead

One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
IDABEL, OK
KSLA

Sunny last day of 2022; stormy weather on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! There is some fog out there this morning so be mindful of that when traveling, we should see that lift by around 10 AM. Highs today will get near the 70-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will pass, the ski will look like a summer day, just won’t be as hot. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Severe storms to start your week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! It has been a pretty nice day to start off 2023, a little more cloud cover than I would have preferred but the forecast has been verified successfully. Lows tonight are going to drop to the low-60s with some light showers beginning to move in during the overnight hours, this is ahead of our next weather maker.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots

One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including two juveniles and one adult, have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022. An altercation between two groups of minors resulted in roughly twenty rounds of gunfire, leaving one juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound.
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen

Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
VIVIAN, LA
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
HAUGHTON, LA

