What a way to start 2023 — with severe spring like weather for the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex on Monday!. According to our weather partners at KTAL NBC 6, The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaTex included i a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. This will be monitored very closely. It is always wise to have a safety plan in case a warning is issued for your area.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO