Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xeGt_0jyP7P3q00
Photo by Katie Kauss/Getty Images for CMT

All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Collaborations throughout the night will include Jimmie Allen And Flo Rida, Kelsea Ballerini And Wynonna Judd, Sheryl Crow And Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller With King Calaway, Thomas Rhett With Riley Green, and Zac Brown Band With The War And Treaty.

It was also just revealed that CMT’s Cody Alan and WCBS’ Lonnie Quinn will go live from New York City for the ball drop in Times Square before the Nashville crowd rings in the New Year in Central Time.

The full lineup of artists set to perform includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Wynonna Judd, Elle King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, The War And Treaty, and Zac Brown Band. The five-hour broadcast will feature a staggering hit parade of 50 back-to-back performances and cross multiple time zones, live from the destination home of country music. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the city’s renowned Music Note Drop®.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

