ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market

By Donna Vissman
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3OkK_0jyP6fCN00
photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Country artist Jessie James Decker and former Tennessee Titans player Eric Decker have listed their Nashville home, reports Taste of Country.

The asking price is $10.3 million for the six bedroom, nine bathroom home with over 13,000 square feet. Purchased in 2019, the couple bought the home for $4.25 million.

Sitting on almost three acres, the home is a gated estate, designed by renowned architect Ron Farris, built-in 2011 by Worcester Bryan. Other features include an at home gym, office, and studio with a heated pool.

Jessie James Decker competed on “Dancing with the Stars” this year and spent a few months on tour.

Compass Real Estate has the listing, see the photos here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
927
Followers
4K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy