Nashville, TN

Asian-inspired Restaurant Noko to Open in East Nashville

By Donna Vissman
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
Noko will open soon in Nashville.

The Asian-inspired restaurant will ring in the New Year with a new home in East Nashville, reports Nashville Lifestyles. No exact opening date is given for the restaurant.

Executive chef Dung “Junior” Vo will showcase techniques in wood fire cooking, giving an Asian- influence to his dishes for patrons to enjoy.

Noko is currently hiring, some of the company’s benefits include yearly travel stipend, four-day work week, company funded healthcare, two weeks paid vacation, and flexible schedule.

Company core values shared on social media include positivity, sustainability, fun, honesty, forgiveness, humility, and wonder.

Those interested in employment should visit their website here.

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

