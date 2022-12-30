Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
CandysDirt.com
Briggs Freeman Brings in One Returning Pro, Three Successful Scores With Six Secret Ingredients
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has made some significant additions to its agent lineups, including the return of a Dallas-Fort Worth real estate legend. The brokerage, one of the most sought-after brands in North Texas luxury real estate, attracted three new names with its combination of reputation, culture, and agent support that remains unparalleled.
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
dmagazine.com
What $5.5 Million Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate
A taste of California cool, this home is meant to blur the lines between interior and exterior, accomplished with the one-story design—as the on-property pond and fountain can be viewed from each room. Mo Karim for Prestigious Homes. 4001 Lovers Lane Cir., $5,625,000, University Park. 4 bedrooms | 4.2...
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
CandysDirt.com
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
tourcounsel.com
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
Live flight updates for DFW Airport, Love Field
DALLAS — Monday was expected to be a busy travel day, as most people were returning from holiday trips with the extra day off. And while Southwest's airline issues seem to be on the mend, the combination of weather in North Texas and holiday crowds might cause an airline issue or two.
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Looking at $600K in Legal Fees to Curtail Poker Businesses
Texas is one of the US states that have strict laws when it comes to gambling and the activity is in fact illegal in the state. Placing monetary wagers on any game that involves dice, cards or machines such as slots is forbidden. However, a loophole related to poker enabled a statewide expansion of the activity.
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst): Meet our neighborhood’s killer docs
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
This North Texas gun range is the perfect place to take up a new hobby in the new year
Landon Wexler ventured out to a self defense and firearms superstore that offers training and more.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
fox4news.com
WATCH LIVE: Downtown Dallas fireworks show to ring in 2023
DALLAS - Downtown Dallas is ringing in 2023 with a massive fireworks display at Reunion Tower. The Texas-sized show includes nearly 15,000 pounds of fireworks and more than 200 drone lights. Those drones are expected to fly in sync with the fireworks this year. You can watch the fireworks right...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
fortworthreport.org
Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
