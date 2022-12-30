Read full article on original website
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Pleasant Hill facing drug, firearms charges
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents face drug and firearms charges after the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation. As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a residence in...
khqa.com
Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call
Hannibal, Missouri — According to the Hannibal Police Department, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at 12:17a.m. NECOMM dispatched officers to the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Officers arrived on scene within one minute and located a 24 year old male who had suffered...
Missouri man sentenced for 2021 Roseville bank robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editors Note: The above video was published on Aug. 1, 2021, and features the original story of the robbery. A Missouri man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2021 robbery of a Roseville bank, according to a news release. 59-year-old Brian...
wlds.com
Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield
Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting man to death Saturday morning
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after shots were fired in the 600 block of Broadway. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. Saturday to a business in the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers began CPR until medical personnel from the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance arrived on scene. The man eventually was pronounced dead.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 20-26, 2022
On 12/20/2022 at 4:26 AM Cory G. Odonnell of Bloomington received a citation for Speeding 70/55 MPH Zone on US 24 @ CR400E and given a court date of 02/27/2023. On 12/20/2022 at 5:11 AM Shawna E. Stear of South Jacksonville received a citation for Failure to Wear Seat Belt on IL 99 @ CR 750N and was given a court date of 02/27/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Mayor seeking investigation into police chief hiring process
QUINCY — Muddy River News has learned that Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has requested an investigation into the way Adam Yates became Quincy’s police chief. “I have requested an investigation into the hiring process,” Troup confirmed. “I want to say that Adam (Yates) has done everything I have asked of him. He has done a good job during his probation. My problem is with the process, not the person.”
ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Dec. 19-23, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Thomas W. Fowler of Clayton sold a retail establishment at 102...
Pen City Current
Another abandoned building burns overnight
FORT MADISON - City fire officials tended to another abandoned house fire early Saturday morning. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, an abandoned home on the backside of Hillcrest cemetery on the city's east side caught fire at about 2:45 a.m. The home, located at 2193 Hwy. 61,...
muddyrivernews.com
75th Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen competition set for Jan. 7 in Quincy Community Theatre
QUINCY — The Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen Competition, presented by Gully Transportation, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday. Jan. 7 in the Quincy Community Theatre. Eight candidates will compete for Miss Quincy and earn a $3,000 college scholarship and thousands of dollars in prizes....
