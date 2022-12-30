ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

earth.com

China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
Fortune

China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’

One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
Interesting Engineering

37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China

New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
The Independent

China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans

China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
New York Post

COVID crazies are using the China virus surge to push disastrous restrictions AGAIN — ignore them

Despite the disastrous experiment with zero-COVID mandates in China, the bug’s resurgence there has whetted the left’s appetite for a return to similar policies here. Don’t let that happen! After President Xi Jinping abruptly ended his draconian restrictions on travel, social interaction and commerce in response to fiery protests, COVID cases shot back up.  And no wonder: Given that the entire nation has been under some variety of lockdown almost continuously since the start of the pandemic, there has been little chance for any natural immunity to develop.  In other words, shutting down life as we know it to stop a virus simply...
Reuters

Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
Reuters

China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.

