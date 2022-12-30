Read full article on original website
China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
COVID-19 is about to explode in China. What that could mean for the United States.
Experts are predicting COVID cases in China will explode after the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. Here's how the US may be affected.
Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?
After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China
New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
China's 'elite are stockpiling Pfizer's Covid drug' as country battles huge wave of infections
Health workers say the Paxlovid shortage is caused in part by the authorities' reluctance to use foreign medicines, but also by wealthy business owners and officials buying up reserves
COVID crazies are using the China virus surge to push disastrous restrictions AGAIN — ignore them
Despite the disastrous experiment with zero-COVID mandates in China, the bug’s resurgence there has whetted the left’s appetite for a return to similar policies here. Don’t let that happen! After President Xi Jinping abruptly ended his draconian restrictions on travel, social interaction and commerce in response to fiery protests, COVID cases shot back up. And no wonder: Given that the entire nation has been under some variety of lockdown almost continuously since the start of the pandemic, there has been little chance for any natural immunity to develop. In other words, shutting down life as we know it to stop a virus simply...
China’s Stunning U-Turn on Zero-COVID Takes Xi Jinping From Suffocating Control to Callous Inaction
China's stunning reversal on Zero-COVID underscores the fickleness of strongman rule—from suffocating control to callous inaction.
Beijing roars to life a month after zero-Covid lockdowns fade, but China is not out of the woods yet
During the Monday morning rush hour, traffic in Beijing surged by about 90% from a week ago — to "heavily congested" levels, according to Baidu data. The rebound in social activity in Beijing over the last few days is an example of how long it might take for the country to shake off the economic impact of zero-Covid controls.
Italy tests arrivals from China for Covid and US considers the same as Beijing fights spike in cases
China scrapped quarantine for travellers from January 8, dismantling the last piece of its stringent zero-Covid policy and ending some of the world's harshest border restrictions.
COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory'- state media
BEIJING/MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese state-media have railed against the growing number of foreign governments imposing COVID tests on travellers from China, calling the measures "discriminatory."
Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
